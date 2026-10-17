3 Things K-State Must Do to Keep Its Sunflower Showdown Streak Alive

The stakes couldn't be higher for K-State as it enters Saturday's Sunflower Showdown against Kansas.

The Wildcats have dominated their in-state rival for nearly two decades, winning 17 consecutive games dating back to 2013. However, maintaining that streak may be more challenging than in previous years.

K-State (3-2, 0-2) enters Saturday looking to snap a two-game losing streak following disappointing performances against Cincinnati and Houston. Kansas (2-3, 0-2) is also searching for its first conference victory.

For Collin Klein, Saturday is a chance to get his team back on track while preserving one of the program's proudest traditions.

Here are three things the Wildcats must do to extend their winning streak against the Jayhawks.

Get Avery Johnson Involved Early

The offense has struggled to establish consistency during its first two conference games, and much of Saturday's success will depend on Avery Johnson.

Johnson threw for 182 yards in the 35-16 loss to Houston, and the Wildcats struggled to consistently move the ball, especially in the first half.

During his weekly press conference, Klein acknowledged earlier this week that K-State must generate more explosive plays after producing just six against Houston.

"We have to create more explosive plays collectively on offense," Klein said.

Johnson's dual-threat ability gives K-State an advantage when he can create opportunities with both his arm and legs. Establishing an offensive rhythm early could be critical against a KU team capable of putting points on the scoreboard.

Contain Isaiah Marshall and KU's Offense

Isaiah Marshall has been wildly inconsistent throughout the season, but he has the potential to create a ton of big plays. Conner Weigman is a dual-threat quarterback for Houston, but he is looking to extend plays to throw the ball downfield. Marshall, on the other hand, will take off if he sees space, so the Wildcat defenders have to remain disciplined and in their lanes.

Klein was very complmentary of Marshall, saying in the press conference that he does a great job of extending plays.

The Jayhawks offense also features former K-State running back Dylan Edwads, who has scored four touchdowns in the last two games. He is a threat to score any time he touches the ball, and you can bet he will be ready to go in this game.

Win the turnover battle and finish drives

K-State has struggled to create takeaways, and this is another thing that Klein emphasized during Monday's press conference.

The Wildcats have yet to record an interception this season, and Marshall is prone to putting the ball in tough situations. They have had opportunities to make the plays, but they haven't been able to.

When it comes to finishing drives, field goals aren't going to cut it. The Wildcats have had too many drives in Big 12 play end in field goals, with many of those drives being double-digit plays.

Final thoughts and prediction

K-State has controlled this rivalry for 17 consecutive meetings, but Saturday represents much more than another opportunity to beat the Jayhawks,

The Wildcats desperately need momentum after consecutive conference losses, and Klein understands the importance of protecting the program's winning tradition.

This is a turning point game for both teams. For Klein, this is flat-out a game that he needs to win, as a loss in this game would be brutal at the start of his tenure.

In the end, look for Klein to give Johnson some opportunities to make big plays, and the Wildcats to win an extremely competitive game.

Prediction: K-State 31, KU 27

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