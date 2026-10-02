5 Games K-State Fans Should Watch During the Bye Week

K-State is on a bye this weekend, but the college football season doesn't stop. The Wildcats enter their bye week at 3-1 after losing last week, 31-26, to Cincinnati. They will be back in action in Week 6 as they welcome a very talented Houston team to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Despite the Wildcats being off on Saturday, there are still plenty of big college football games for fans to tune in. Some of them will play an impact in the Big 12 this season, but there are also some out of Big 12 games that are must-watch tv.

Here are five games K-State fans should watch this weekend.

UCF at Houston

This is easily the most important game of the weekend from K-State's perspective.

Houston is next.

The Cougars enter Saturday at 3-1, with their lone loss being a 28-26 loss at Texas Tech. They will have one more opportunity to play before next week's game against K-State, giving Collin Klein and the K-State staff an opportunity to watch them play.

Quarterback Conner Weigman is one of the best players in the Big 12, and he is putting together a spectacular 2026 season. Through four games, he has thrown for 947 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception. He is also capable of making plays with his legs, as he has three rushing touchdowns on the year.

Before the season started, this looked like the toughest game on the K-State schedule. With the loss to Cincinnati, it has become even more important for the Wildcats if they want to contend in the Big 12.

Cincinnati at Arizona

How good is Cincinnati? There were many opportunities for the Wildcats to win the game, but they were unable to get the job done.

The Bearcats have another big test in Week 5, as they travel to Arizona to take on Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats.

Behind an impressive offensive line, the Bearcats were able to create many big plays last week against K-State. They had 14 plays of at least 10 yards and seven of at least 20. Will they be able to take that on the road against an Arizona team that can put points up on the board at a fast rate?

No. 10 BYU at TCU

The Cougars were looked at as one of the best teams in the Big 12 in the preseason, and they have done nothing to change that in their 3-0 start.

BYU picked up a big win in Big 12 play in Week 2, when the Cougars knocked off Arizona, 28-17. Running back LJ Martin is an extremely talented running back who is coming off a 15-carry, 176-yard, and three-touchdown performance against Colorado State. He is averaging 7.8 yards per carrym and he is capable of taking it the distance any time he touches the ball.

TCU is 2-2 on the season, and is coming off a 21-13 loss to UCF last week. The Horned Frogs lack a ton of offensive firepower, as they have scored only 23 points in two games against Power-4 teams.

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa

This game doesn't impact K-State, but the opportunity to watch Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith is one you can't pass up. In Ohio State's win against Illinois last week, he finished with 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Simply put, he is the best player in college football.

With the Buckeyes already having a loss at Texas, this becomes a huge game to remain in control of their destiny in the College Football Playoff race.

No team had a bigger win last weekend than Iowa, which knocked off Michigan on the final play of the game. Beating Michigan is one thing, but an opportunity to beat Ohio State the following week would be as impressive a two-game stretch in Kirk Ferentz's career. Kinnick Stadium is an extremely tough place to play, and you can bet the atmosphere there will be incredible.

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State

The quarterback matchup in this game between Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor makes this game an absolute must-watch.

Russell started the year off slow, but he has been on fire in his last two games. During that stretch, he has thrown for 681 yards and seven touchdowns, while also adding another two on the ground. The Alabama offense is becoming one of the most dynamic in the country, and the Crimson Tide can score with anybody.

No player in college football has burst onto the scene more this year than Taylor. He has helped lead Mississippi State to an undefeated start by throwing for 1,192 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He can make every throw that NFL scouts want to see, and a win here would put him at the top of the Heisman Trophy race.

Even though K-State is off, Week 5 has a list of games that any college football fan should want to watch.

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