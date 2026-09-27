K-State's Inability to Prevent Big Plays Proves Costly in Loss to Cincinnati

K-State's defense didn't allow Cincinnati to go on long, extended drives on Saturday night. The Bearcats didn't need to, though, as they were able to get big plays all throughout the game.

The Wildcats allowed 14 plays of at least 10+ yards in the 31-26 loss to the Bearcats, with those explosive plays being the majortiy of the Bearcats' offensive production.

Cincinnati finished with 436 yards on only 51 plays, averaging 8.5 yards per snap. The 10+ yard plays accounted for 363 of those total offensive yards. The Bearcats also had seven plays of at least 20 yards, and they produced big plays in both the passing and rushing games.

If you take out the 10+ yard plays, the Bearcats had 37 plays and gained 73 yards- an average of just under two yards per play.

Even though the Wildcats were able to force a punt on the first drive, there were signs of what was going to happen throughout the entire game.

Running back Gi'Bran Payne broke loose for a 22-yard run on the first drive, with quarterback JC French IV adding a 15-yard run of his own. K-State eventually forced a punt on the drive, but the tone was set for the Bearcats to get big plays.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats took a 10-0 lead after Rodney Fields Jr. scored a touchdown. K-State had an opportunity to take complete control of the game, but missed a golden opportunity.

After a holding penalty, the Bearcats were facing a 1st-and-20 from their own 20. However, the Bearcats had three consecutive plays of at least 11 yards, which was capped off by a 39-yard touchdown pass from French IV to Malachi Henry.

Bearcats rushing attack was simply too much

Cincinnati entered this game with one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12, and that unit delivered in a big way. The Bearcats entered the game ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards, and that continued with 38 carries for 271 yards in the game. Both Payne (126 yards) and Tabb (124) went over the 100-yard mark, averaging more than nine yards per carry.

French only attempted 13 passes on Saturday night, and quite frankly, he didn't need to throw the ball that much.

Houston offense has plenty of ability to produce the big play

The Wildcats will be off in Week 5, but the Week 6 challenge against Houston will present a new set of challenges. In the Cougars' 42-28 victory against Georgia Southern in Week 4, the Cougars had 20 plays of at least 10 yards.

Quarterback Conner Weigman finished 17-of-22 for 239 yards and six total touchdowns, and he is as good a quarterback as there is in the Big 12. The Cougars will prepare for UCF in Week 5, but when they start watching the film for K-State, they will surely notice the big plays the Bearcats had on Saturday night.

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