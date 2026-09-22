By the Numbers: 3 Under-the-Radar Players Fueling K-State's 3-0 Start

K-State has gotten off to a 3-0 start, with many of the key players from last season leading the way. Avery Johnson is coming off a career game against Tulane, while wide receiver Jaron Tibbs had nine catches for 114 yards in Week 3. These are guys who had big expectations coming into the season, and they are delivering now.

However, there have also been a few guys who have exceeded expectations and have played better than many K-State fans could have hoped for this year.

As the Wildcats prepare to open Big 12 play Saturday night at Cincinnati, here are three under-the-radar players who have helped K-State start the year off undefeated.

JoJo Scott, CB

K-State entered the season with quesions in the secondary, but JoJo Scott has quietly helped provide stability on the back end of the defense.

Scott's production won't necessarily jump off the page, as he has five tackles this year. His impact, however, has been more than interceptions or tackles.

K-State has allowed 85.7 passing yards per game to start the season, which is the best in the country. During his press conference on Monday, Collin Klein mentioned that Scot and Zashon Rich are two players on the defense that are underrated.

“I think Zashon Rich and JoJo Scott quietly are just very, very sound. They really have done a nice job in coverage, taking things away. They have done a really, really good job there. ”

Collin Klein names two K-State defenders he believes are underrated:



“I think Zashon Rich and JoJo Scott quietly are just very, very sound. They really have done a nice job in coverage.” pic.twitter.com/b774De66N0 — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) September 21, 2026

As the Wildcats enter Big 12 play, the competition is only going to continue to get tougher. However, having a guy as consisent as Scott in the secondary is going to be something defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson can hang his hat on moving forward.

Kamari Burns, DT

No player on the K-State roster will be as familiar with Cincinnati on Saturday than Burns.

Burns hails from Columbus, and he spent the last two seasons playing for the Bearcats. K-State is happy that he made the decision to transfer to K-State. Throught three games, he has five tackles and 1.5 TFLs.

Once again, those numbers may not scream major impact, but go ask the Wildcat edge rushers how much Burns has helped them. His willingness and sacrifice on the interior allow the great K-State pass rushers like Wendell Gregory and Darien Whitaker Jr. to have good matchups to get after the quarterback.

One of the areas that Klein likes about Cincinnati is their offensive line. He said it was an athletic group and a big reason why the Bearcats' rushing attack presents so many problems for defenses. The familiarity that Burns has should help the team not only during the game on Saturday, but also during the weekly prep.

Simon McClannan, P

K-State is known for winning the special teams game, and McClannan has done a very good job the few times he has been called upon this year. In the win against Tulane, he averaged a career-high 53.3 yards on his three punts, including a career-high 66-yard punt. Two of those punts put the Green Wave inside their own 20-yard line.

On those three punts, the Green Wave had an average starting position of their own 13. It wasn't just K-State fans noticing his performance, as he was selected to the Ray Guy Award's 'Ray 8' following his performance last Saturday.

So often, when special teams get brought up, it is either game-winning kicks or long returns for touchdowns. However, McClannan has done his job the first three weeks of the season and is proving to be a valuable asset for the Wildcats.

Johnson and the stars have delivered to start the year, but so have the under-the-radar guys like Scott, Burns, and McClannan.

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