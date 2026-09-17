Avery Johnson With Big Opportunity to Take Next Step Against Tulane

K-State enters a Week 3 game against Tulane riding two dominant home victories over Nicholls and Washington State. The Wildcats outscored those two teams by a combined score of 105-10 and have been in complete control from the very beginning.

The matchup against Tulane is the final nonconference game on the schedule, as the Wildcats hit the road next week to take on Cincinnati.

Before then, there is still work to be done against a Green Wave team that is trying to find its footing after last season's historic run to the College Football Playoff. They are off to a 1-1 start, with their victory coming in a 28-24 victory against South Alabama last year.

Things are very different this season, as coach Jon Sumrall left the Green Wave and is now coaching at Florida. Will Hall is now the head coach after spending the 2025 season as the passing game coordinator. The defense is not the same unit it was last year, and this should present K-State with a golden opportunity to get the passing game rolling.

Avery Johnson has a chance for a career game against Tulane

Through the first two weeks, Avery Johnson has thrown for 391 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has shown the dual-threat ability that makes him tough to stop, rushing for another 101 yards and another score. For the most part, he has looked in control of the offense. The interception at the end of the first half is something he just can't do, but for the most part, he has done his job.

Now, for the Wildcats to become a true Big 12 contender, Johnson will have to take his game to another level. The matchup against the Green Wave is the perfect opportunity for Johnson to continue to build confidence and have a huge game.

The Tulane defensive game plan will emphasize stopping the Wildcats' rushing attack. That should create some favorable matchups on the outside against a Green Wave team that allowed South Alabama quarterback Bishop Davenport to throw for 296 yards and two touchdowns. He was extremely comfortable, connecting with wide receiver Brendan Jenkins with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

That should have Johnson and the wide receivers extremely confident going into the game. Josh Manning transferred in from Missouri last year and is coming off a career game with 10 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. No disrespect to the South Alabama duo, but they aren't as good as Johnson and Manning.

The next step of growth for the K-State offense is to be able to get the big plays in the vertical passing game. There have been opportunities in each of the first two games, but Johnson and his receivers have just not been on the same page. The Wildcats are going to have a ton of chances to create big plays on Saturday. It is time for Johnson to connect on those, and if he does, he could be in for a career game.

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