Collin Klein and K-State Secure Two Commitments in Class of 2027

Collin Klein has been on a recruiting tear, as the first-year coach at K-State is bringing in a ton of talent in the 2027 class. On Sunday, Klein and his staff continued the momentum, as they received commitments from two players. First, Missouri native and four-star offensive lineman Brayden Harris announced he would be committing to K-State.

Just a few hours later, they received another commitment from defensive back Logan Davis, a three-star recruit from Texas. Davis becomes the second defensive back from Fort Bend Ridge Point High School, as teammate Bryson Dossett committed on May 22.

Harris becomes the highest commitment of the 2027 class thus far for Klein

The Wildcats have done a fantastic job of recruiting early in his tenure, but getting a commitment from Harris is a monster addition. He is a four-star tackle from Jackson High School, and according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 7 player in Missouri and the No. 394 player in the 2027 Class. He is ranked higher than any player in the 2026 K-State recruiting class, and is the highest player to commit since Linkon Cure in 2025.

Harris had many schools interested in him, as Arkansas and UCF were the other two schools that were in his top three. However, other schools such as Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas also had interest in the junior tackle. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, he has the size that colleges want in a tackle. He also has a frame that he could add 25-30 pounds of muscle once he steps foot on campus and gets in a college weight program.

Logan Davis wastes no time in committing to K-State

While many recruits take their time in committing to a school, Davis made his decision to commit to K-State very quickly. He took an official visit to Manhattan over the weekend, and already decided on Sunday that he wanted to commit to Klein and the staff. The Wildcats were the first Power-4 team to give him an offer, as he had schools like UNLV, Louisiana Tech, and Tulsa that offered him.

Davis has tremendous size for the cornerback position, as he stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds. He has the type of speed to cover the fastest receivers in the Big 12. However, what makes him such an intriguing prospect for the Wildcats is his ability to make an impact in the running game. He has zero issues with getting off a block, and he is more than willing to lower his shoulder and hit the running back.

Ultimately, Klein and his staff will be judged for the product that is put on the field. However, in the summer, fans are looking to see if the team is doing a good job on the recruiting trail. Thus far, it has been a terrific start in the Klein-era.