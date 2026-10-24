Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Arizona State
K-State will look to win its second consecutive game when it hits the road to take on Arizona State on Saturday.
The Wildcats will have to do so without quarterback Avery Johnson, who has been ruled out with an injury. With him out, Collin Klein will be going with Jacob Knuth as the quarterback on Saturday, but Dillon Duff is expected to get playing time as well.
Like K-State, the Sun Devils will be going with a backup quarterback, as Mikey Keene will get the start. He replaced Cutter Boley in the second half against Texas Tech and threw for 246 yards.
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First Quarter
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn