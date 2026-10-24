Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Arizona State

K-State will look to win its second consecutive game when it hits the road to take on Arizona State on Saturday.

The Wildcats will have to do so without quarterback Avery Johnson, who has been ruled out with an injury. With him out, Collin Klein will be going with Jacob Knuth as the quarterback on Saturday, but Dillon Duff is expected to get playing time as well.

Like K-State, the Sun Devils will be going with a backup quarterback, as Mikey Keene will get the start. He replaced Cutter Boley in the second half against Texas Tech and threw for 246 yards.

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First Quarter

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