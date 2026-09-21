Darien Whitaker Jr. Emerging as Star for the K-State Defense

Darien Whitaker Jr. may have had a limited role in 2025 as a freshman, but he is off to a tremendous start in the first three weeks.

In Week 1 against Nicholls, he was the No. 1-ranked K-State player on PFF with a grade of 91.9. He had a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Against Tulane, Whitaker was once again causing terror for an opponent as he had three tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Earlier in the season, coach Collin Klein was about his sophomore linebacker, and the coach believes that he is just scratching the surface of what he can be.

"I think Darien's ceiling is extremely high," Klein said. "His ceiling is high, and again, the great part about what he is doing is that he is attacking it and getting better. That is a great thing for him, and that is a great thing for our program."

“I think Darien's ceiling is extremely high... He is attacking it and getting better.”



Collin Klein on Darien Whitaker Jr. pic.twitter.com/FRaKTImqsh — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) September 15, 2026

With defenses focusing on Wendell Gregory, there will be plenty of 1-on-1 opportunities

Wendell Gregory had a monster game against Washington State, where he had two sacks. He was the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year last season at Oklahoma State and is one of the best pass rushers in the country.

In the game against Tulane, it was clear that the Green Wave put a concerted effort into taking Gregory out of the game. They attacked him without outside runs often and would throw double teams throughout the game.

Gregory finished the game against the Green Wave with four tackles, and 0.5 sacks. He wasn't able to get quite as much pressure as he had, but the Wildcats were still able to finiish the day with six sacks.

Jayden Bryant led the way with two sacks, with Whitaker, Mekhi Mason, and Elijah Hill each having a sack in the game. With teams focusing so much on Gregory, that is going to create opportunities for other players, and on Saturday, they delivered.

As Klein said, the ceiling is so high for Whitaker, and he is just starting the process. If he is able to continue to improve as he has since last season, then he has a chance to be one of the most important defensive players for the Wildcats in Big 12 play.

The Wildcats take their first road trip of the season in Week 4, as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats in the Big 12 opener.

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