K-State Run Defense Will be Tested in Week 3 Matchup Against Tulane

K-State is 2-0 to start the 2026 season, and the Wildcats have been very good in all three areas. However, the defense has been better than advertised, and is among the nation's best in many key statistics.

Entering Week 3, K-State ranks first in passing yards allowed, second in total defense and third in scoring defense. They have also been good against the run, allowing 96.5 yards per game, ranking 48th in the country.

Last week, K-State's biggest challenge was the Washington State defensive line, and the Wildcats delivered. This week, the biggest challenge is containing Tulane running back Jaylin Lucas, who is coming off a career game in Week 2.

Lucas had a huge game in Tulane's Week 2 win against South Alabama

Lucas ran the ball only three times in Tulane's Week 1 loss to Duke, but he was a much bigger focal point in Week 2, rushing 14 times for 217 yards and a touchdown. He showcased his big-play potential with runs of 54 and 80 yards, with the latter going for a touchdown. He had battled injuries early in his career at Indiana and Florida State, but he is a legit threat every time he touches the ball.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Collin Klein talked about the Green Wave's running back.

“You can tell there is athleticism; there are instincts when he carries the football," Klein said. "Those guys, again, have good movement skills; they are competitive, and they expect to win.”

Tulane offense really struggled against Duke in Week 1

While the Green Wave looked better last week, they struggled in the 17-3 loss to the Blue Devils in the opener. They finished with 258 yards of total offense, with only 54 of them coming on the ground.

Since that game, Tulane has switched quarterbacks and Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza will be the starter. Last season, he threw for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

For Tulane to have a legitimate chance in this game, it is going to have to be able to run the ball. The passing game has been very inconsistent at times, with the offensive line struggling to protect the quarterback. The Blue Devils had three sacks against Tulane in Week 3, and they don't have a guy like Wendell Gregory who can take over a game.

If the Wildcats are up to the challenge and can stop the run, then they should be in great shape to win the game and move to 3-0 before Big 12 play.

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