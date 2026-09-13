K-State entered Saturday with strong momentum after a convincing 71-3 Week 1 win over Nicholls. Washington State offered a different level of challenge for the Wildcats, but Collin Klein and his team came out and took care of business in a 34-7 win

.There were many good things to take from the game, but also some things where Klein and his staff have some opportunities to coach. After two weeks, the Wildcats have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 105-10, meaning there is plenty to talk about.

The 3Maw podcast broke down the Wildcats’ performance after their victory, highlighting the biggest takeaways from an impressive Week 2 win.

K-State runs the ball well against a very good run defense

Washington State played in-state rival Washington in Week 1 and did a good job of stopping the Huskies' running backs. In that game, the Huskies' running backs carried the ball 22 times for 73 yards.

For K-State, the trio of Rodney Fields Jr., Joe Jackson, and Jay Harris ran the ball 29 times for 216 yards. The offensive line continues to grow and develop some continuity with all the moving parts, but the Wildcats have rushed for at least 295 yards in both games, and Avery Johnson is yet to be sacked.

Avery Johnson up-and-down in Week 2

Johnson threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while also rushing for another 78 yards. He was pressured by the Cougars more than he was in Week 1, but he did a great job of using his legs to make plays.

The issue with Johnson's play in Week 2 was the decision-making on his two interceptions. Klein came out and took responsibility for a pick-6 Johnson threw on the last play of the first half. However, as a senior quarterback in his third year as the starter, Johnson has to avoid making that type of mistake in that situation.

There was still a lot to like about Johnson's performance, but that type of decision could come back and hurt the team in Big 12 play.

Defense continues to dominate

Teams can't control who they play each week, but they can control their attitude and how they play. So far, the defense has been lights out, allowing only 288 yards of total offense and a field goal in the first two games.

Wendell Gregory showcased his star potential on Saturday, finishing the game with five tackles and two sacks. The secondary has been better than advertised, with Kaleb Patterson leading the way with a great performance on Saturday.

The defense will start to play more dynamic offenses with coaches who will try to exploit perceived weaknesses, but Jordan Peterson and his group have delivered the first two weeks.

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