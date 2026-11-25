Follow along for live updates, scoring plays and analysis as the Wildcats take on the Bulldogs.

The K-State Wildcats (3-2) have an opportunity to pick up a signature nonconference victory on Tuesday night as they take on No. 22 Gonzaga (3-1) in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 80-70 loss to Campbell on Friday night, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

Things won't get any easier for Casey Alexander's team against a talented Gonzaga squad led by Mark Few.

Brandon Rechsteiner has been the Wildcats' offensive catalyst through five games, averaging 19.2 points and knocking down 4.4 3-pointers per contest. Brock Vice enters the matchup having recorded consecutive double-doubles.

The biggest question for K-State will be whether it can hold up defensively against a Gonzaga offense averaging 85.3 points per game.

Davis Fogle and Braden Huff have averaged 36.1 points combined this season.A victory against the Bulldogs would be a significant statement for Alexander early in his tenure in Manhattan and could provide the Wildcats with some much-needed momentum moving forward.

K-State vs. Gonzaga Game Information

Date: Tuesday, November 24

Time: 11:30 p.m. CT

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NevadaTV:

ESPNRadio: K-State Sports Network

The Wildcats hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series, with the two programs meeting for the first time since 2013.

K-State on SI will provide live updates, analysis, and observations throughout Tuesday night's matchup.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout the game for the latest developments.

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First Half

15:33: K-State has three early turnovers, and it has helped Gonzaga take a 12-6 lead. Massamba Diop has seven early points for Gonzaga.

10:20: Diop continues to play outstanding for the Bulldogs, as he is up to 10 points and Gonzaga has extended its lead to 26-13.

6:13: The Wildcats are unable to get any consistent stops on defense, and Gonzaga is on pace for nearly 60 points in the first half.

Gonzaga 40, K-State 24

1:53: Gonzaga has 16 assists and three turnovers. Florida transfer Xaivian Lee has nine points, seven assists, and six rebounds. This is an offensive clinic right now by Gonzaga.

0:00: At halftime, it is Gonzaga leading K-State, 58-31. The Wildcats have no answer for the Zags, who shot 21-of-35 in the first 20 minutes. Diop leads the way with 12 points, while Isiah Harwell has 11.

Not only could K-State not stop Gonzaga, but the Wildcats couldn't find much consistency on offense. The were 12-of-31 from the field, including only 4-of-14 on 3's.

Brandon Rechsteiner led the way for K-State with eight points in the first half, while Brock Vice has seven.