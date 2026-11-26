The K-State Wildcats (3-3) will look to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday night when they take on the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) in the Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas.

It has been a difficult stretch for Casey Alexander and the Wildcats. After a disappointing home loss to Campbell last Friday, K-State was dominated by Gonzaga Tuesday night, losing 101-61.Things won't get any easier against an Alabama team that suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 68-63 to Baylor.

Nate Oats' team had scored at least 96 points in four of its first five regular-season games before struggling offensively against the Bears. After a K-State defense surrendered 101 points to Gonzaga, Thursday night's matchup presents another significant challenge.

The biggest thing for the Wildcats will be finding a way to remain competitive early. Allowing Alabama to establish its offensive rhythm could make for another long night in Las Vegas.Despite its recent struggles, K-State has an opportunity to pick up a signature nonconference victory and build some much-needed momentum.

The winner will face either Miami or Michigan in Friday's fifth-place game, while the loser will play in the seventh-place game.

How to Watch: K-State vs. Alabama

When: Thursday, Nov. 26Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: ESPNULive Stream: ESPN app (with eligible subscription)

Radio: K-State Sports Network

TV Announcers: Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander

Radio Announcers: Wyatt Thompson and Stan Weber

All-Time Series: Tied 2- 2. Thursday's matchup will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs and their first since 2020, when Alabama defeated K-State 77-74.

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