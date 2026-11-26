How to Watch K-State Basketball Against No. 15 Alabama
The K-State Wildcats (3-3) will look to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday night when they take on the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) in the Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas.
It has been a difficult stretch for Casey Alexander and the Wildcats. After a disappointing home loss to Campbell last Friday, K-State was dominated by Gonzaga Tuesday night, losing 101-61.Things won't get any easier against an Alabama team that suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 68-63 to Baylor.
Nate Oats' team had scored at least 96 points in four of its first five regular-season games before struggling offensively against the Bears. After a K-State defense surrendered 101 points to Gonzaga, Thursday night's matchup presents another significant challenge.
The biggest thing for the Wildcats will be finding a way to remain competitive early. Allowing Alabama to establish its offensive rhythm could make for another long night in Las Vegas.Despite its recent struggles, K-State has an opportunity to pick up a signature nonconference victory and build some much-needed momentum.
The winner will face either Miami or Michigan in Friday's fifth-place game, while the loser will play in the seventh-place game.
How to Watch: K-State vs. Alabama
When: Thursday, Nov. 26Time: 8 p.m. CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
TV: ESPNULive Stream: ESPN app (with eligible subscription)
Radio: K-State Sports Network
TV Announcers: Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander
Radio Announcers: Wyatt Thompson and Stan Weber
All-Time Series: Tied 2- 2. Thursday's matchup will mark the fifth meeting between the two programs and their first since 2020, when Alabama defeated K-State 77-74.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.
Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn