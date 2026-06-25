Former K-State Guard Nate Johnson Signs Free Agent Contract With Oklahoma City Thunder

Former K-State guard Nate Johnson didn't hear his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft, but was signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday by way of an Exhibition-10 contract. That type of contract is standard in the NBA, as it allows teams to sign players for the duration of training camp, Summer League and the preseason.

This will allow Johnson to play with the Thunder during the 2026 Summer League. Oklahoma City is one of the few teams that play in multiple summer leagues. They first start in Salt Lake City from July 4-7, and then play in Las Vegas from July 9-19.

Johnson was a key bright spot on K-State last season

There weren't a lot of bright spots for K-State during the 2025-26 season, but Johnson had a very good year in his lone year in Manhattan. He finished the season averaging 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.2 steals. His best game of the year came in a 90-74 victory against Baylor at home, when he scored 33 points to go along with nine assists, six steals, and five rebounds. He became the first K-State player to post that type of game, and only the seventh Division-1 player to achieve that feat.

He finished the season with 71 steals, which is the third most in a season in school history, trailing only Markquis Nowell Jr. and Barry Brown. He was the only player in the Big 12 to put up those types of numbers in a year that the conference set a record by having nine guys drafted in the first round.

Like many players in today's college basketball, he was a transfer who spent his first three seasons at Akron. For his collegiate career, he finished with 1,220 points.

Summer league opportunity to prove he belongs in the NBA

While he is playing for the Thunder in the summer league, it is an opportunity for Johnson to show the rest of the NBA he can contribute to their team. Oklahoma City is arguably the deepest team in the NBA, and they recently brought in two other high-level rookies in Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz.

Regardless, Johnson is the type of guy who will play professional basketball for a long time if he so wants to. Jacob Pullen is arguably the most beloved player in K-State history, and he has played 15 seasons overseas in countries like Spain, Croatia and Italy among many others.