K-State Continues Impressive Recruiting Stretch With Latest Commitment From Jalen Price

Collin Klein has hit the ground running since becoming the coach in December. Klein and his staff are off to a phenomenal start on the recruiting trail, as they are on pace to have one of the best classes in school history. They added to that on Wednesday, with not one but two defensive lineman announcing their commitment to K-State.

First, defensive end Finn Walker announced his commitment, and he was joined later Wednesday night after Jalen Price announced on social media he would be headed to Manhattan.

Price was a highly sought-after prospect

According to the Rivals industry consensus rankings, Price is a 3-star defensive lineman who projects as a defensive end at the next level. He was ranked just outside the top 100 players in Texas.

Price was a prospect that the K-State staff had been very aggressive in pursuing as soon as Klein became the coach. During the season, he was committed to Baylor, but he announced shortly after the season that he was opening up his recruitment. He had many offers from schools such as Auburn, Mississippi State, Baylor and Purdue among others.

After Price decommitted from Baylor, it became a race among Big 12 teams as Oklahoma State and K-State went after the talented defensive end. Both teams at times over the summer felt confident they were going to get him, as his official visit to Stillwater appeared to go very well. However, the Wildcats did enough to show him love on his visit, and he is now committed to K-State.

K-State is nearly done in the 2027 class

The Wildcats are nearing the end of the 2027 recruiting class, as they could potentially bring in a couple more players. While a commitment doesn't ultimately mean that a player will wind up attending said school, what Klein and company have done this spring and summer recruiting season has been amazing.

As of now, K-State has 27 commitments in the class, and it is widely regarded as a top-30 class in the country. Klein has proven in a short time that he is capable of bringing in guys from anywhere in the country to play at K-State. He has been especially impressive when it comes to recruiting Texas, as there are 10 players in the class from the state. Since 2011, the most recruits in a single class from Texas was six.

As it stands, K-State's recruiting class is 29th according to Rivals and trails only Texas Tech among Big 12 schools. With this type of performance on the recruiting trail, K-State fans can only wait until it is Sept. 5 when the Wildcats host Nicholls.