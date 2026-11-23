K-State basketball faces one of its toughest challenges of the young season Tuesday night when the Wildcats take on Gonzaga in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas.

The Wildcats enter the matchup with a 3-2 record after suffering a disappointing 80-70 home loss to Campbell on Friday. Now, K-State has an opportunity to bounce back against one of college basketball's most recognizable programs.

The matchup also provides the Wildcats with an opportunity to make a statement on a national stage before continuing tournament play later in the week.

How to Watch K-State vs. Gonzaga

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Tipoff: 11:30 p.m. CT

11:30 p.m. CT Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN through participating television and streaming providers

ESPN through participating television and streaming providers Radio: K-State Sports Network

K-State Sports Network Tournament: Players Era 16

What to Know About K-State vs. Gonzaga

K-State enters Tuesday's contest looking for a much-needed response after its loss to Campbell snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Wildcats had previously picked up victories over Cal State Northridge, Creighton and Montana before stumbling against the Fighting Camels.

Brandon Rechsteiner has emerged as a key offensive contributor for K-State, averaging 19.2 points per game through the team's first five contests.

Gonzaga presents a significant challenge for the Wildcats, particularly with its offensive firepower and experienced personnel.

The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Davis Fogle, while Braden Huff provides a presence on the glass and Xaivian Lee helps facilitate the offense.

Tuesday's contest will also mark the first meeting between the programs since December 21, 2013, when K-State defeated Gonzaga 72-62.

The Wildcats hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series.

What's Next for K-State?

Following Tuesday's matchup, K-State will return to action Thursday against either Alabama or Baylor in the next round of the Players Era 16 tournament.

Thursday's game is scheduled for either 8 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. CT, depending on Tuesday's results.

For K-State, the tournament represents an opportunity to gain valuable experience against high-level competition before the Wildcats move deeper into their nonconference schedule.

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