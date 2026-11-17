K-State basketball might be finding its identity faster than many expected.

After opening the Casey Alexander era with a disappointing loss to South Dakota State, the Wildcats have responded with three consecutive victories. Monday night's 86-45 demolition of Montana provided perhaps the strongest evidence yet that Alexander's system is beginning to take shape.

What made the victory particularly encouraging wasn't simply the 41-point margin. It was how K-State accomplished it.

The Wildcats had relied heavily on perimeter shooting in their previous two victories, knocking down a combined 31 three-pointers against CSUN and Creighton.

Against Montana, however, K-State connected on just seven of its 25 attempts from beyond the arc.

It didn't matter.

The Wildcats dominated inside, shooting an impressive 27-of-35 on two-point attempts while scoring a season-high 46 points in the paint.

That type of offensive versatility could become an important weapon as the schedule gets more challenging.

K-State Is Becoming More Than a Three-Point Shooting Team

Brandon Rechsteiner had been the offensive centerpiece during K-State's first three games, including a 26-point performance against Creighton.

Against Montana, he finished with 10 points.

Instead of depending on another explosive performance from their leading scorer, the Wildcats received contributions throughout the lineup.

Isaiah Abraham led the team with 16 points, while Timo Malovec added 12. Brock Vice recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Five Wildcats scored in double figures, and 11 different players made at least one field goal.

That balance is exactly what K-State needs moving forward.

Alexander acknowledged afterward that the Wildcats weren't particularly sharp from beyond the arc and believed some of their early shot selection needed improvement.

Still, the team's ability to generate high-percentage opportunities inside was an encouraging development.

K-State shot 56.7 percent overall, its best performance through four games.

Defense Might Be the Most Encouraging Development

While the offense will likely receive most of the attention, K-State's defensive performance against Montana deserves recognition.

The Wildcats limited the Grizzlies to 32.7 percent shooting and just 20 percent from three-point range.

Montana finished with only 45 points.

K-State also controlled the glass, outrebounding Montana 44-22 and holding a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Freshman Jaylen Alexander provided another encouraging sign, recording five steals to establish a K-State freshman single-game record.

For a team still developing chemistry with so many new faces, those defensive numbers are significant.

The Wildcats won't always shoot well, particularly against the stronger competition awaiting them in Big 12 play. Establishing a dependable defensive identity could help them remain competitive on nights when the offense struggles.

Bigger Tests Are Coming

K-State's early-season turnaround is encouraging, but the Wildcats still have plenty to prove.

Friday's matchup against Campbell provides another opportunity to build momentum before a much more demanding challenge against Gonzaga in the Players Era Championship on November 24.

That game should offer a better indication of how far Alexander's team has progressed.

The Wildcats are averaging 90 points per game during their three-game winning streak while shooting 54 percent from the field.

More importantly, they have demonstrated that they don't need to rely on one player or one offensive approach to succeed.

There will undoubtedly be growing pains throughout Alexander's first season.

However, after a disappointing opening-night defeat, K-State is beginning to show signs of becoming the balanced, versatile team its new coach envisioned.

And Monday's victory offered the clearest evidence yet that the Wildcats are moving in the right direction.

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