The 2026 season hasn't gone the way the K-State Wildcats envisioned entering the first year of the Collin Klein era. However, the Wildcats will have one final opportunity to end the season on a positive note when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

K-State (4-7, 1-7 Big 12) is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Arizona, while Iowa State (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) suffered a 48-17 loss to UCF in its most recent game.

While the Wildcats are out of traditional bowl eligibility contention, the Cyclones need a victory on Saturday to secure their sixth win of the season.

Saturday's matchup will also carry additional significance, as the two programs aren't scheduled to play each other in 2027. The Wildcats and Cyclones have played every year since 1917, making Farmageddon one of the longest uninterrupted rivalries in college football.

Iowa State has won each of the last three meetings between the two teams, including a 24-21 victory in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2025 season.

For Klein and the Wildcats, Saturday represents an opportunity to snap that losing streak while generating some much-needed momentum heading into an important offseason.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

How to Watch K-State vs. Iowa State

Date: Saturday, November 28

Saturday, November 28 Time: 1 p.m. CT

1 p.m. CT Location: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)

Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa) TV/Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Announcers: James Westling and Jeff Woody

James Westling and Jeff Woody Radio: K-State Sports Network

K-State Sports Network Radio announcers: Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber and Matt Walters

Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber and Matt Walters SiriusXM: Channel 265

Can K-State Finish the Season on a Positive Note?

After winning their first three games of the season, the Wildcats have struggled to find consistency throughout conference play.

While a victory on Saturday wouldn't erase the disappointment of the 2026 season, defeating a longtime rival on the road would give Klein and his coaching staff something positive to build upon heading into the offseason.

With Iowa State playing for bowl eligibility, the Wildcats should expect to see a motivated Cyclones team. However, spoiling their rival's postseason aspirations would be a satisfying way for K-State to close out an otherwise frustrating season.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.