K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night for its final home game of the 2026 season, hosting No. 19 Arizona in a Big 12 matchup.

The Wildcats (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 20-10 road loss to TCU last weekend. Meanwhile, Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) enters the contest hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking 40-39 loss to Utah.

Saturday's matchup also marks Senior Night in Manhattan, with K-State set to recognize 13 players before kickoff.

How to Watch K-State vs. Arizona

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT

6 p.m. CT Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming: Fubo, Sling TV and other live TV services carrying FS1

Fubo, Sling TV and other live TV services carrying FS1 Radio: K-State Sports Network

K-State Sports Network Play-by-play: Eric Collins

Eric Collins Color analyst: Spencer Tillman

Fans can also follow the game through live statistics and updates on K-State's official athletics website.

What to Know About Kansas State vs. Arizona

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

K-State enters Saturday's matchup with plenty to play for despite a disappointing season.

At 4-6, the Wildcats must win their final two regular-season games to reach six victories and become bowl eligible. That starts with finding a way to upset a nationally ranked Arizona team.

The visitors have enjoyed a much more successful season, although they are coming off a narrow loss against Utah.

Saturday marks the third consecutive season these programs have played. K-State earned a convincing 31-7 victory in Manhattan in 2024 before Arizona responded with a 23-17 win in Tucson last season.

This year's meeting will be their first official Big 12 Conference matchup, as the previous two games were played under an existing nonconference scheduling agreement.

For K-State, the opportunity to send its seniors out with a victory provides additional motivation.

Following Saturday's contest, K-State will close its regular season on November 28 with a road matchup against Iowa State.

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