How to Watch K-State vs. Arizona: TV Channel, Kickoff Time and Streaming Information
K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday night for its final home game of the 2026 season, hosting No. 19 Arizona in a Big 12 matchup.
The Wildcats (4-6, 1-6 Big 12) are looking to snap a four-game losing streak after suffering a 20-10 road loss to TCU last weekend. Meanwhile, Arizona (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) enters the contest hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking 40-39 loss to Utah.
Saturday's matchup also marks Senior Night in Manhattan, with K-State set to recognize 13 players before kickoff.
How to Watch K-State vs. Arizona
- Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
- Kickoff time: 6 p.m. CT
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
- TV channel: FS1
- Streaming: Fubo, Sling TV and other live TV services carrying FS1
- Radio: K-State Sports Network
- Play-by-play: Eric Collins
- Color analyst: Spencer Tillman
Fans can also follow the game through live statistics and updates on K-State's official athletics website.
What to Know About Kansas State vs. Arizona
K-State enters Saturday's matchup with plenty to play for despite a disappointing season.
At 4-6, the Wildcats must win their final two regular-season games to reach six victories and become bowl eligible. That starts with finding a way to upset a nationally ranked Arizona team.
The visitors have enjoyed a much more successful season, although they are coming off a narrow loss against Utah.
Saturday marks the third consecutive season these programs have played. K-State earned a convincing 31-7 victory in Manhattan in 2024 before Arizona responded with a 23-17 win in Tucson last season.
This year's meeting will be their first official Big 12 Conference matchup, as the previous two games were played under an existing nonconference scheduling agreement.
For K-State, the opportunity to send its seniors out with a victory provides additional motivation.
Following Saturday's contest, K-State will close its regular season on November 28 with a road matchup against Iowa State.
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn