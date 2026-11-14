Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. TCU

K-State will look to end a three-game losing streak on Saturday as the Wildcats travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

Like many teams across the country, the Wildcats had issues flying after the FAA shutdown. However, the Wildcats were able to get into Fort Worth this morning, and both teams will be looking to give themselves a chance to make a bowl with a win.

Last week, the Wildcats lost 66-28 to Oklahoma State, the Big 12's best offense. The matchup against TCU may be against the best defense in the conference.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State gets the ball first, and it will be Dillon Duff who gets the start for the Wildcats.

11:48: The Wildcats got a first down, and Duff showed his athleticism, rushing for 18 yards. However, they ended up punting, and the Horned Frogs will start on their own 20-yard line.

10:27: Big time stop by K-State, and the Wildcats force a three-and-out.

9:05: Rodney Fields Jr. makes the first big mistake of the game, as he fumbles it and gives TCU the ball at the Wildcats 28-yard line.

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8:18: The Horned Frogs need only three plays, and they cap off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run by Kari Ashley.

6:48: The Wildcats give the ball right back on a three-and-out, and we are already in a danger zone type of moment for K-State. This TCU defense is too good to get down double digits this early.

4:53: Monster response by the defense, stopping the Horned Frogs on a 3rd and 1. K-State will have the ball at its own 27 yard-line to start the drive.

1:04: K-State is able to get a first down on the drive, but once again gets stopped an is forced to punt the ball back.

Second Quarter:

14:09: Horned Frogs are able go down the field, but the Wildcats are able to hold them to a field goal.

TCU 10, K-State 0

9:25: Wildcats get a drive going, but are stopped on a third down attempt and once again have to punt the ball to the Horned Frogs.

5:14: The K-State defense has struggled recently, but the Wildcats are trying to give the offense a chance with another big stop.

2:56: Another offensive drive stalls out, as the TCU defense is showing why it is one of the best in the country.