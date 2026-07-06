K-State stars Wendell Gregory and John Pastore Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

With Big 12 Media Days taking place in Frisco this week, the college football season is getting closer to starting. On Monday, the Big 12 announced the preseason All-Big 12 team, and K-State was represented by edge Wendell Gregory and offensive lineman John Pastore.

Preseason All-Big 12 honors for Wendell Gregory and John Pastore



🔗 https://t.co/upWm9KKf03 pic.twitter.com/6Lt4BxWIXt — K-State Football (@KStateFB) July 6, 2026

Pastore is arguably the most important offensive player outside of Avery Johnson

Pastore was a key player last season, and he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. He started 12 games at left tackle and was a big part of helping the Wildcats rank 10th in sacks allowed. He was also a key part in the rushing attack, as the Wildcats' 5.09 yards per carry was the fifth-highest number in school history.

As important as Pastore was to last season's team, he will be looked upon even more in 2026. He is the lone starter returning on the offensive line, with many of the new guys coming from the transfer portal. The challenge of learning a new system is already tough enough, and Klein and his staff will look for Pastore to be a leader on the offensive side of the ball.

Gregory has a chance to be a star for the Wildcats

Gregory played last season at Oklahoma State, where he showcased the potential and athleticism that made him the 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 27 tackles, 12 TFLs and four sacks in 12 games. His 12.0 TFLs ranked second nationally among freshmen and fifth overall in the Big 12, and the four sacks was the most in the Big 12.

The moment he entered the transfer portal, he quickly became one of the most sought-after players. Klein and his staff were able to secure him in one of their first big recruiting victories, as he committed in January.

The Wildcats lost some key defensive players in the portal; Austin Romaine and Tobi Osunsanmi transferred to Texas Tech and Indiana, respectively. To replace those types of players, Klein had to bring in talent like Gregory. If he can build off his freshman campaign, then Gregory has a chance to be the best defensive player in the conference.

These two guys figure to be a big part of the conversation in Frisco, and both guys are capable of having a special 2026 season.