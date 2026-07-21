K-State Looking to Strike Gold Twice with Grady Westphal Commitment

K-State baseball received big news over the weekend when Texas pitcher Grady Westphal announced that he would be heading to Manhattan. Westphal was the No. 1 prospect in the state in the 2025 class after putting together an impressive high school career at Blue Valley High School. He finished his career with the most strikeouts in school history. In his senior campaign, he went 6-1 with a 1.32 ERA, while also throwing two no-hitters.

Westphal didn't play for the Longhorns, as he decided to redshirt this past season. The last time the Wildcats got a transfer from Texas, it was Dee Kennedy who became a household name over the last two seasons.

Kennedy had historical 2026 season for the Wildcats

Kennedy had a solid first year in Manhattan, but it was last season when he became a superstar. He had one of the best individual seasons in K-State history, as he set a school-record 20 home runs. Kennedy also became the fifth player in Big 12 history to finish with 20 + home runs and 20 + steals in the same season.

He received many post-season accolades, as he was named to the All-Big 12 team, while also being named a D1 Baseball Third Team All-American. He ended up being drafted in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals in last week's 2026 MLB Draft.

Westphal has a chance to an immediate impact guy for the Wildcats

The Wildcats had a tough year last season, as they finished 30-27, including 11-19 in the Big 12. One of the biggest issues for the team last year was struggles at the pitching position. Over the season, the staff posted a 5.96 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

For Westphal, he wasn't brought to Manhattan to be another player for the Wildcats. He will be looked at as a guy who becomes a foundational piece for K-State over the next couple of seasons. Westphal has the pitches to be a legitimate starter in the Big 12. He can hit 95 with his fastball and overwhelmed batters in high school. He is also capable of attacking batters with a changeup, slider, and a curveball.

If Westphal can have any success similar to Kennedy, then the Wildcats have once again struck gold in the transfer portal.