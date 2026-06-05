K-State's Dee Kennedy Earns Post-Season Award After Historic Junior Campaign

K-State shortstop Dee Kennedy had a historic year for the Wildcats, and he received recognition on Friday as he was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Co-District 6 Player of the Year. Kennedy shared the award with KU's Tyson LeBlanc, and they were two of the six Big 12 players recognized as a district player of the year. The junior shortstop became just the second player from K-State to ever win the award, as AJ Morris also won the award in 2009.

While the Wildcats didn't have the best season, Kennedy had a season for the record books. In a game late in the season against Cincinnati, he set a school record with his 20th home run. This was his second season in Manhattan, after he played his freshman season at Texas. He became only the fifth player in Big 12 history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season.

.@KStateBSB: Dee Kennedy becomes just the fifth player in Big 12 history to join the 20/20 club.



The Cats' single-season home run leader is one of only three Division I players to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 2026. https://t.co/aBbM8hiseL — KStateStatsInfo (@KStateStatsInfo) May 10, 2026

This could be just the start in awards season for Kennedy

Kennedy could hear his name for a few more awards throughout the season, as he is in the running for some of the biggest awards in college baseball. He has earned semifinalist recognition for the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, and Brooks Wallace Award. He was also named First-team All Big 12 and the midseason All-America First-team. Five separate times throughout the season, Kennedy was named the Player of the Week.

Kennedy takes huge step from first year in Manhattan

Kennedy had a solid year in Manhattan, as he hit .279 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs. However, he took his game to a new level this year, hitting .357 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. He started the season off on a fast start, as he went 9-of-13 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in the first three games against Iowa, UConn, and Penn State. He finished the year with an on-base percentage of .461 and a slugging percentage of .733. The slugging percentage is the 4th highest in school history.

What's next for Kennedy?

Kennedy has a decision to make whether he will be back in Manhattan for his senior year. According to MLB Mock Drafts, he is looked at as a guy who will hear his name anywhere from the second to the fourth round. The average draft position for Kennedy is in the 60-75 range.

His strikeout percentage was an issue heading into the season, but he improved that from 30.3% to 18.1. He had LASIK surgery last off-season, and it paid dividends this season. He played second base when he was at Texas, but switched to shortstop at K-State. His athleticism is one of his biggest traits, and the combination with his defense and offense ability has him as one of the more intriguing prospects in the class.