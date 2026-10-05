K-State Needs Linkon Cure More Than Ever After Will Anciaux Injury

K-State coach Collin Klein announced at his Monday press conference that tight end Will Anciaux would miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.

Through four games, Anciaux caught six passes for 84 yards, ranking second among tight ends behind Garrett Oakley. The tight end position was seen as a strength entering the season, largely because of its depth. However, with Anciaux out for the rest of the year, the Wildcats need Linkon Cure more than ever to step up and be the guy they envisioned when they recruited him.

Cure arrived at K-State as one of the most anticipated recruits in school history. Hailing from Goodland, Cure possesses the size and athleticism that made him one of the nation's premier tight end prospects coming out of high school.

Now, K-State needs that potential to begin translating into production.

Through four games, Cure has three catches for 23 yards, with all of them coming in the Week 3 victory against Tulane. In the game against Cincinnati in Week 4, the Wildcats were close to connecting with him on big plays. Two of them were caused by a mistake on protection, and Klein said last week that they're getting close.

"He's been doing a great job; it'll be crucial for us," Klein said at his weekly press conference. "There was two, and I'd say probably three shots that were designed for him that he was down the field 15+ yards in that ballgame even Saturday night."

K-State enters Houston week looking for more consistency from an offense that has shown flashes throughout the season. Different receivers have delivered big performances at different points, but the Wildcats are still searching for more consistency from the skilled players to go alongside Avery Johnson.

The Big 12 is a wide-open race, but both the Cougars and Wildcats enter this game already with one conference loss. With so much parity in the Big 12, a second loss before the middle of October for either of these teams would put any chance of making it to the Big 12 Championship game in serious jeopardy.

For Cure, Saturday is a golden opportunity to come in and have the best game of his career. The Wildcats welcome a Top 25 team to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a team that also has aspirations of making the Big 12 Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. The opportunity will be there to deliver a career-performance, and the Wildcats have never needed it more.

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