K-State's 2026 football season hasn't gone according to plan, but the final two games still carry plenty of significance for the future of the program.

With postseason hopes fading and the Wildcats struggling to find consistency, the focus isn't solely on wins and losses anymore. It's also about identifying which players can become foundational pieces heading into 2027.

For head coach Collin Klein, the remaining schedule provides an opportunity to evaluate young talent in meaningful game situations.

Saturday's matchup against Arizona and the regular-season finale offer a chance for several players to prove they deserve larger roles next season.

Dillon Duff Has an Opportunity to Establish Himself

Few players have more to gain from the final stretch than quarterback Dillon Duff.

With Avery Johnson sidelined, Duff has been thrust into a difficult situation, leading an offense that has struggled to consistently generate points.

The experience hasn't always been smooth, but these opportunities could prove invaluable for his development.

For Duff, the next two games aren't necessarily about producing eye-popping statistics. They're about demonstrating command of the offense, making good decisions and showing the ability to respond when things go wrong.

If he can demonstrate growth against quality Big 12 competition, it would give Klein another encouraging piece to consider heading into the offseason.

Linkon Cure Can Continue His Emergence

Tight end Linkon Cure entered K-State with considerable expectations, and his development remains one of the program's most intriguing storylines.

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With injuries impacting the tight end position throughout the season, Cure has been given additional opportunities to contribute.

His combination of size and athleticism makes him a potential matchup problem for opposing defenses.

The next step is becoming a more consistent part of the passing attack.

If Cure can finish the season with a couple of productive performances, he could enter 2027 as one of the most important weapons in K-State's offense.

The Younger Players Must Show They Belong

The final two games also present an opportunity for K-State's younger players across the roster.

Whether it's an offensive lineman earning additional snaps, a receiver looking to establish chemistry with the quarterbacks or a defensive player trying to secure a larger role, these opportunities matter.

Klein and his coaching staff will have difficult decisions to make during the offseason, particularly with the transfer portal continuing to reshape college football rosters.

Strong performances over the final two games won't guarantee anyone a starting position next season, but they can provide valuable evidence of which players are ready for increased responsibility.

K-State's disappointing season can't be erased with two victories.

However, the Wildcats can still accomplish something meaningful by developing their younger talent and creating momentum for the future.

The final two games might not define the 2026 season, but they could help shape what K-State looks like in 2027.

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