With K- State's season heading in the wrong direction, there has been plenty of discussion about whether the Wildcats should begin prioritizing their younger players.

Head coach Collin Klein isn't necessarily opposed to that idea. However, he made one thing clear during Monday's press conference: playing time isn't going to be handed out simply because a player represents the program's future.

The Wildcats have lost four straight games, including Saturday's 20-10 defeat against TCU. With No. 19 Arizona coming to Manhattan this weekend, Klein faces the difficult task of balancing player development with trying to finish the season on a positive note.

For Klein, those two objectives aren't mutually exclusive.

"It's a little bit back and forth," Klein said when asked about playing younger players. "Do they fit those characteristics and metrics of who has earned and taken that playing time? If they have, then sure."

That philosophy reflects something Klein has consistently emphasized throughout his first season as head coach: accountability.

Even with the Wildcats struggling, Klein doesn't believe the standards for earning opportunities should change.

"But, it's also what gives us the best chance who's earned the right and continues to earn the right to give our team the best chance to win that football game," Klein said.

Development Can't Come at the Expense of Competition

There is certainly an argument for giving younger players additional opportunities over the final stretch of the season.

K-State has experienced significant roster turnover, with 58 newcomers making up more than half of its 2026 roster. Developing players who could become major contributors next season is an important part of building a sustainable program.

However, Klein understands that the Big 12 isn't a conference where teams can afford to approach games as developmental exercises.

"In this conference – and I told our team last week – the level of intensity, mental focus, competitive fortitude, snap in and snap out, week in and week out to win and win consistently and create consistent play in this conference is not easy," Klein said.

That message also explains why younger players must demonstrate they can handle the responsibilities that come with increased playing time.

For Klein, talent and potential are only part of the equation. Consistency, preparation and accountability are equally important.

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It's a philosophy that could ultimately benefit the Wildcats beyond this season.

Building Toward the Future Without Giving Up on the Present

K-State's recent struggles have created understandable questions about the direction of the program.

The Wildcats have not won since defeating rival Kansas, and the offense has struggled to establish consistency while dealing with injuries and uncertainty at quarterback.

Still, Klein isn't interested in allowing the disappointing results to change the foundation he's trying to establish.

Collin Klein on QB Dillon Duff's performance vs TCU:



“I thought he showed toughness through the game ... felt like he didn't waiver. I felt like his approach was very consistent, and his competitive mindset was very consistent through all the ups and the downs.” pic.twitter.com/1DxN3MX7qg — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) November 17, 2026

"The mentality thing, the culture thing, the accountability thing, the disciplined football and playing it how we want to play it here, those are constantly non-negotiables," Klein said.

That statement might be the most revealing part of his approach.

Rather than using the final games exclusively to evaluate younger talent, Klein wants to establish expectations that will carry into future seasons.

There have already been examples of younger players making meaningful contributions. Freshman defensive back Nick McClellan earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors following his performance against Kansas, while sophomore defensive back JoJo Scott has emerged as a productive member of the secondary.

Those performances demonstrate that younger players can contribute immediately when given opportunities.

The challenge is making sure those opportunities are earned rather than awarded based on age or eligibility.

For K-State, Saturday's matchup against Arizona represents another chance to show progress during a difficult stretch.

And while the Wildcats' long-term future remains an important consideration, Klein's message suggests the program isn't abandoning its responsibility to compete in the present.

The future matters, but earning the right to play matters more.

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