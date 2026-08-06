K-State Tight End Garrett Oakley Named to Mackey Award Watch List

Garrett Oakley was a big part of the K-State offense last season, as he finished with 38 catches for 389 yards and six touchdowns. His combination of size and speed makes him a very difficult matchup for opponents. He is too fast for linebackers, but safeties are too small to match up with him.

On Wednesday, Oakley was named to the preseason Mackey Award watch list, which is given to the best tight end in college football. As good as he has been for the Wildcats in his career, he could take his game to another level if he can clean up his drops.

Drops have been an issue for Oakley throughout his career

Pro Football Focus has Oakley with 12 drops during his career at K-State, which is too much for a guy that talented. Now, Oakley isn't the type of guy who is getting the ball thrown to him deep down the field after he gets behind the defense. Many of the passes coming his way are in the middle of the field, where he has defenders all over him. These aren't the easiest catches, but they are the type of plays that a guy as talented as him make.

The Wildcats really struggled when it came to extending drives in 2025. K-State ranked 91st in the country with a 36.8% third-down conversion rate. There are many different reasons for those struggles, but one of the best ways to extend drives is the pass to the tight end in the middle of the field. If Oakley is able to clean up some of these drops, there are going to be more opportunities for K-State to finish drives with points.

Teaming up with Linkon Cure only going to make his job easier

Oakley and Linkon Cure were expected to be a dynamic duo last season, but Cure was injured for much of the season and finished with only six catches. He is the perfect complement to Oakley, and those two on the field put opposing defenses in an extremely tough spot. If Cure is able to come in and be the player that K-State fans hope he can be, then Oakley won't see near the double teams that he did last year.