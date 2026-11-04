Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Basketball vs. South Dakota State

K-State basketball is entering a new era with Casey Alexander as the new head coach in Manhattan. The Wildcats have nearly an entirely new team, as only one player, Andrej Kostic.

The Wildcats went 0-2 in the exhibition, losing competitive games to Nebraska and Missouri. Both teams can make a big run in March, and K-State showed heart and effort in nearly winning those games.

The season tips off on Tuesday night at home against South Dakota State.

First Half

20:00: The season is underway from Bramlage Coliseum.

13:01: Both teams are scoring the ball easily, as the Jackrabbits currently lead 11-9.

9:00: Righ now, the Wildcats can't stop South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are shooting the ball great, with Davis Kern scoring 11 points already.

South Dakota State 23, K-State 14

4:26: The Wildcats are going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers, but right now, they aren't going in. K-State is only 2-of-11 from deep, while the Jackrabbits are 4-of-13 from the 3-point line.