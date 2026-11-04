Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Basketball vs. South Dakota State
K-State basketball is entering a new era with Casey Alexander as the new head coach in Manhattan. The Wildcats have nearly an entirely new team, as only one player, Andrej Kostic.
The Wildcats went 0-2 in the exhibition, losing competitive games to Nebraska and Missouri. Both teams can make a big run in March, and K-State showed heart and effort in nearly winning those games.
The season tips off on Tuesday night at home against South Dakota State.
First Half
20:00: The season is underway from Bramlage Coliseum.
13:01: Both teams are scoring the ball easily, as the Jackrabbits currently lead 11-9.
9:00: Righ now, the Wildcats can't stop South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits are shooting the ball great, with Davis Kern scoring 11 points already.
South Dakota State 23, K-State 14
4:26: The Wildcats are going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers, but right now, they aren't going in. K-State is only 2-of-11 from deep, while the Jackrabbits are 4-of-13 from the 3-point line.
Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn