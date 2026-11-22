K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a Big 12 showdown against Arizona, looking to deliver a strong performance in front of its home crowd.

The Wildcats have endured a frustrating season, but Saturday presents another opportunity to build momentum and give their fans something to celebrate.

Arizona is coming off a heartbreaking loss at home to Utah last weekend and has one of the most potent offenses in the country, led by quarterback Noah Fifita.

With both teams competing for a conference victory, there will be plenty to follow throughout the afternoon.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State will receive the ball.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

11:15: Both teams have went on quick drives, and been forced to punt the ball

10:11: Wildcats once again can't get anything going, and they go three-and-out.

4:35: Arizona goes on a long drive, but K-State gets a huge stop on fourth and goal from the one-yard line.

End of first quarter: The score is tied at 0 to end the first quarter, but Arizona has dominated this game. Arizona had 125 total yards of offense in the first quarter, and K-State had 11.

Second Quarter

13:29: Noah Fifita finally gets Arizona on the board, and the Wildcats have taken a 7-0 lead over K-State.

Arizona 7, K-State 0