Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Arizona
K-State returns to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a Big 12 showdown against Arizona, looking to deliver a strong performance in front of its home crowd.
The Wildcats have endured a frustrating season, but Saturday presents another opportunity to build momentum and give their fans something to celebrate.
Arizona is coming off a heartbreaking loss at home to Utah last weekend and has one of the most potent offenses in the country, led by quarterback Noah Fifita.
With both teams competing for a conference victory, there will be plenty to follow throughout the afternoon.
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First Quarter
15:00: K-State will receive the ball.
11:15: Both teams have went on quick drives, and been forced to punt the ball
10:11: Wildcats once again can't get anything going, and they go three-and-out.
4:35: Arizona goes on a long drive, but K-State gets a huge stop on fourth and goal from the one-yard line.
End of first quarter: The score is tied at 0 to end the first quarter, but Arizona has dominated this game. Arizona had 125 total yards of offense in the first quarter, and K-State had 11.
Second Quarter
13:29: Noah Fifita finally gets Arizona on the board, and the Wildcats have taken a 7-0 lead over K-State.
Arizona 7, K-State 0
Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn