Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Cincinnati

K-State will be looking to remain undefeated on Saturday, as the Wildcats hit the road to take on Cincinnati in the Big 12 Opener.

The Wildcats have not only won their first three games, but they have also dominated to start the year. They have outscored their first three opponents by a combined score of 135-30. Avery Johnson has been terrific and is coming off a career game against Tulane.

The defense has been equally dominant, as the Wildcats are the No. 1 pass defense in the country. They allow only 86.7 passing yards per game, and have a pass rush that can flat get after the quarterback.

Cincinnati enters this game with a 3-0 record, and the Bearcats have one of the most balanced offenses in the country.

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First Quarter

15:00:K-State kicks off.

12:31: The Wildcats give up a couple big plays to start the drive, but Wendell Gregory and the defense responds and forces a punt.

4:32: K-State goes on a long 16-play, 88-yard drive, but ultimately has to settle for a field goal after being stopped on a 3rd and 2 from the 5-yard line.

K-State 3, Cincinnati 0

Second Quarter

13:10: The Wildcats have a big play taken off the board for an offensive pass interference by Will Anciaux, and are forced to puntl.

12:09: So far, the K-State pass defense looks every bit the part as the best in college football. Gregory is having a major impact.

9:09: K-State once again has a big drive, but the Wildcats finish this one with a Rodney Fields Jr. touchdown.

K-State 10, Cincinnati 0