3 X-Factors Who Will Decide K-State's Big 12 Opener Against Cincinnati

K-State did exactly what Collin Klein could have hoped for in his first three games as the coach. The Wildcats went 3-0 in the nonconference part of their schedule, outscoring opponents 136-30. Now, comes a completely different challenge.

The Wildcats will look to remain undefeated on the road for the first time this year when they face Cincinnati on Saturday night at Nipper Stadium in their Big 12 opener.

Cincinnati enters conference play unbeaten as well, but the Bearcats have been challenged more than the Wildcats. In Week 3, the Bearcats trailed Miami (OH) 28-7 before rallying for a 35-31 victory. Quarterback JC French IV was huge in the comeback, throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

The biggest strength in the first three weeks has been the pass defense, which ranks first in the country by allowing 86.7 yards per game. This will be the biggest challenge the Wildcats have seen when it comes to stopping the pass.

If K-State is going to come back to Manhattan still undefeated, these three players will be at the center of it.

Joe Jackson, RB

Jackson may not be the true No. 1 running back for K-State anymore, with Rodney Fields Jr. officially the starting running back, but Jackson is still a game-changer.

He will be a huge focus on the Cincinnati scouting report, but the way K-State has used him throughout the early part of the season makes him tough to prepare for.

In the first three games, he has carried the ball 26 times for 130 yards and one touchdown. However, he has been a legitimate threat in the passing game with another six catches for 96 yards and two more scores. Klein does a great job of lining him up all over the field, finding the right matchups to attack with him.

Last week, the Bearcats allowed RedHawks quarterback David McComb to throw for 334 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson is going to have a huge impact in this game, and should be in store for 100 total yards of offense.

Jayden Bryant, DE

Cincinnati showed last week that even it becomes one-dimensional on offense, the Bearcats can move the ball. However, the defense that French is about to see is a different level than the RedHawks.

Highest-graded K-State players in Week 3 win over Tulane, via @PFF:



🥇TE, Will Anciaux (83.5)

🥈QB, Avery Johnson (80.1)

🥉LB, Darien Whitaker Jr. (79.4)

4) WR, Jaron Tibbs (77.2)

5) DE, Jayden Bryant (76.5)

6) DT, Kamari Burns (72.4)



*minimum 15 snaps* pic.twitter.com/5uZlb0Tm5Q — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) September 20, 2026

Last week, the Wildcats' defense put heavy pressure on the Green Wave, finishing with six sacks. Two of them were by defensive end Jayden Bryant. Wendell Gregory gets a lot of the focus when it comes to getting sacks, but the Wildcats have a lot of guys who can cause havoc for a quarterback.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Coastal Carolina, he has arrived and fits exactly what defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson wants. He may not have been on the Cincinnati scout before last week, but he definitely got the attention of the Bearcats after that game.

Kaleb Patterson, CB

The combination of a very good pass rush paired with a talented secondary has made the Wildcats tough to pass the ball against. Patterson transferred in from Illinois this past off-season, but he has plenty of experience after starting 15 games at Illinois. That experience has helped him early in the season and will pay dividends as his team goes on the road.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing only 44.6% of their passes, and are averaging only 4.0 yards per attempt. This is even more impressive when opponents have been down big to K-State, and they have to throw the ball often.

The K-State secondary knows that it can be very aggressive because the Wildcats' pass rush is going to force quarterbacks to get the ball out fast.

Eventually, the Wildcats' secondary is going to be tested, and the Bearcats are the first team that has the potential to do just that. However, if Patterson can continue his strong play to the start of the year, then the Wildcats should be in position to be 4-0 after Saturday.

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