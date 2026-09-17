How to Watch K-State Football Host Tulane in Week 3

It has been only two games into the Collin Klein era at K-State, but so far, things have gone as well as they possibly could. The Wildcats are 2-0, and they have been dominant in nearly every aspect. In the two games, Klein's team is outscoring its opponents 105-10. The lone touchdown allowed by the Wildcats this season was on an Avery Johnson interception in the Week 2 win against Washington State.

Up next for the Wildcats is a home game against a Tulane program in a different position than the team that made the College Football Playoff. Jon Sumrall is now the coach at Florida, and the Green Wave are in a new era with Will Hall taking over as coach. After losing to Duke in Week 1, the Green Wave bounced back to get a win over South Alabama.

Running back Jaylin Lucas had a huge game, rushing for 214 yards in the win. His performance for sure caught the attention of defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson, who has the defense playing at an elite level.

How to Watch: K-State Football vs. Washington State

Who: K-State (2-0) vs. Tulane (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS

TV: ESPN2

Series: Tulane leads the all-time series, 2-1. K-State won the most recent matchup, 34-27, in New Orleans during the 2024 season. During Klein's first season as the offensive coordinator at K-State, the Green Wave defeated the Wildcats, 17-10, in Manhattan.

The defense has been elite, ranking in the top three in points allowed, passing yards allowed, and total yards allowed. Linebacker Gabe Powers leads the way with 10 tackles in two weeks, and he is emerging as a leader. One of the biggest offseason acquisitions in the country was Wendell Gregory.

During his freshman season at Oklahoma State, he was named the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. He showcased that potential in Week 2, finishing with five tackles and two sacks in the win against the Cougars.

This is the final non-conference game for the Wildcats before they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats in the Big 12 opener on Sept. 26.

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