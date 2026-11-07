Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Oklahoma State

K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak on Saturday when the Wildcats kick off against an explosive Oklahoma State team.

Off an impressive performance against Colorado, Blake Barnett is the starting quarterback for the Wildcats moving forward. Dillon Duff got the start in that game, but Barnett quickly came in and gave the Wildcats a chance to win the game.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 51-49 loss to Iowa State, with the Cyclones making a last-second field goal. Despite the loss, the Cowboys showed why they have one of the country's best offenses. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 323 yards and five touchdowns, while running back Caleb Hawkins rushed for 194 yards and two scores.

The Wildcats' defense has struggled, allowing big plays, and they haven't faced an offense that produces more big plays than Oklahoma State.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State wins the toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

13:17: K-State can't get anything going on offense, and are forced to punt the ball.

12:21: This is the best offense the Wildcats have seen, and the Cowboys just showed that with a 3-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Drew Mestemaker to Justin Bowick.

Oklahoma State 7, K-State 0

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11:18: A complete breakdown in the secondary for Oklahoma State, and Blake Barnett connects with Derrick Salley Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State 7, K-State 7

8:34: The Wildcats have zero answers right now on defense, as Oklahoma State already has 146 yards of total offense. Caleb Hawkins finished the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run.

5:50: K-State gets a big run from Rodney Fields Jr., who is getting to play against his old school. Facing a fourth-and-one, the Wildcats run a quarterback power. Barnett was called down short, and the officials upheld the call.

5:00: Another just clinical drive, and Hawkins finishes the drive with a 37-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State 21, K-State 7

2:11: Barnett didn't make the big mistake last week, but he just did that in this one. He threw an interception, and Quentin Hammond took it to the 10-yard line.

0:50: It was the easiest drive of the day for the Cowboys, but Mestemaker connects with Morgan McPhaul on a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Oklahoma State 28, K-State 7

Second Quarter

13:53: The Wildcats can't get anything going on offense, and they are forced to punt.