Live Game Thread & Updates for K-State Football vs. Tulane

K-State will be looking to move to 3-0 on Saturday, as the Wildcats host the Tulane Green Wave in the final nonconference game of the year. So far, things are off to a great start for Collin Klein.

The Wildcats have not only won their first two games, but they also dominated their opponents 105-10. On offense, the rushing attack has been one of the best in the country, led by running backs Rodney Fields Jr. and Joe Jackson. The defense has been equally impressive, having allowed only 288 yards of total offense in the game.

Tulane enters this game with a 1-1 record and is in a new spot after reaching the College Football Playoff.

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First Quarter

15:00: K-State wins the toss and elects to defer.

10:39: The Wildcats force a three-and-out on the first drive. Defense looked like it is picking right up where it was last Saturday, swarming to the ball.

Avery Johnson was able to connect with Jaron Tibbs for two completions on the first drive, but the Wildcats were forced to punt after a third down pass fell incomplete.

7:55: For the first time this season, the K-State defense gives up a touchdown. Tulane was able to get big plays in both the pass and run games, and quarterback Kadin Semonza scored on a 9-yard run to give the Green Wave a 7-0 lead.

4:14: The offensive line is not creating any running lanes, and the Wildcats are forced to punt for a second time. Simon McClannan delivers a terrific pick, pinning the Green Wave inside their own 5-yard line.

1:49: Gabe Powers is emerging as a leader on the team, and he makes a big play on third down to get the ball back for K-State.

End of First Quarter: Tulane 7, K-State 0

Second Quarter

11:27: The Wildcats move the ball down the field, with Jaron Tibbs now up to five catches on the day. Johnson tries to hit Brandon White on third down, but the Wildcats have to settle for a field goal.

Tulane leads 7-3.

5:14: The Wildcats offense is finally able to get in the end zone, as Jay Harris scores from one yard out.

K-State leads 10-7.

3;27: K-State has locked back in since giving up the touchdown, and the Wildcats get a huge stop on third down to give the ball back to the offense.

2:38: Avery Johnson shows what makes him such a dangerous player as he runs for a 66-yard gain to get the ball to the seven-yard line. On the next play, he does it himself again, and the Wildcats have all the momentum now.

K-State 17-7.