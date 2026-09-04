Predicting K-State's breakout players on offense, defense and top newcomers for the 2026 Wildcats

The debut of the Collin Klein era kicks off Saturday in Manhattan against Nicholls at 6 p.m. As we approach the start of the season, I lay out who I believe is set to emerge as a breakout player on both K-State’s offense and its defense, as well as the top performing newcomer to both sides of the football for the 2026 Wildcats.

Breakout returning player on offense: Gus Hawkins, junior offensive tackle

Kansas State has questions along the left side of the offensive line following the season-ending injury to All Big 12 First-Team left tackle John Pastore. In addition, true freshman left tackle Oliver Miller, who the K-State staff loves and believes will be a major contributor this season, will miss some time due to an injury. Lastly, left guard Tanner Morley, the Wildcats’ most important offensive line addition in the portal, has been banged up and will be limited early this season.

Which brings me to starting right tackle Gus Hawkins. K-State needs the Mill Valley product to be good this season if the Wildcats are going to be successful offensively. Collin Klein and his staff may be able to cover up for one potential weak spot along the left side, but it’s critical the other tackle spot be solidified.

Hawkins was a four-star recruit out of high school ranked as the No. 169 player in the country in the 2024 recruiting class, the 12th-best offensive tackle, and the top player in Kansas, according to the Rivals Industry Consensus rankings. The 6-foot-7, 307-pounder has loads of potential, but remains inexperienced having played just 126 snaps in his first two seasons in Manhattan. Hawkins missed the back-half of last season with an injury, but has had a productive offseason. Now it’s time for him to take the next step and be an anchor on the right side of the Wildcats’ offensive line.

Breakout returning player on defense: Gabe Powers, fifth-year linebacker

This is a very difficult choice as I could take this in a number of directions. I could select safety Logan Bartley, who played all 12 games as a true freshman and appears ready to emerge in year two in the program.

I could select defensive end Jordan Allen, who has received a lot of buzz heading into his fourth year in Manhattan and was recently named one of the team’s six captains. Is this the season everything clicks for the former four-star recruit who was coveted by the likes of Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee and others coming out of high school?

It is tremendously difficult for me to resist the urge to take sophomore defensive end Darien Whitaker, who I believe is going to emerge as one of the best pass rushers in the league in 2026.

Ultimately, I settled on fifth-year linebacker Gabe Powers, who was recently named a captain for the Wildcats. The Ohio State transfer struggled in his first season at K-State in 2025. However, there has been palpable buzz that the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder has made significant strides this offseason.

Could this be the year it all comes together for Powers? He was the No. 115 player overall in the 2022 recruiting class, and the ninth-ranked linebacker in his class for a reason, according to the Rivals Industry Consensus rankings. The talent is there. Now we’ll see if he can reach his potential in his final opportunity at the college level. I’m choosing to believe he will under a new coaching staff and in a defensive system that fits him better.

Top newcomer on defense: Wendell Gregory, junior defensive end

This one is easy. So easy that I considered making an exception and not including Gregory because he’s a given to be the choice for this category.

Gregory was the headline addition of Collin Klein’s first transfer portal haul as the head coach at K-State. The Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year had 12 tackles for loss along with a 17.6% pressure rate at Oklahoma State last season. Gregory’s pressure rate placed him amongst an elite tier of some of college football’s best pass rushers last season.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has been a standout in both spring ball and fall camp. Simply put, he’s been the Wildcats best and most consistent defensive player since arriving in Manhattan. K-State needs Gregory to be great, and I’m confident the preseason 2026 All Big 12 First-Team selection will be.

Others for consideration here included linebacker transfer Mekhi Mason, who had 14.5 tackles for loss at Louisiana Tech last season. The fifth-year linebacker possesses plenty of raw talent. If he can put it together, he could be an all-league player. I also considered Kamari Burns, defensive tackle transfer from Cincinnati, and safety transfer Koy Beasley, who has surged to the top of the depth chart after an impressive fall camp.

Top newcomer on offense: Keiton Jones, sophomore offensive guard

Surprised I’ve got two offensive linemen in this piece? I understand if you are. And if both of these predictions come to fruition, it would alleviate a lot of concerns along the offensive line.

I am incredibly high on Keiton Jones. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound sophomore is one of the strongest players on the team. The Coffeyville, Kan., native was the No. 461 player in the 2025 recruiting class and the No. 39 interior offensive lineman, per the Rivals Industry Consensus rankings. Jones signed with Missouri, where he played eight snaps as a true freshman before hitting the transfer portal.

The Wildcats defeated significant competition to land Jones, who was a two-time state powerlifting champion with a squat of 650 pounds in high school. Jones has close to a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and possesses the strength, flexibility and mobility to be an all-conference offensive lineman. Does that happen in 2026? That’s a lot to ask of a second-year guy with little experience, but I believe he figures it out this year and becomes a mauler for the Wildcats who helps open holes for the K-State running game.

Others for consideration here included running back Rodney Fields, who has had a great fall camp. Fields transferred to K-State from Oklahoma State, where he rushed for over 600 yards as a redshirt freshman last season.

Also considered was Jay Harris, another running back who transferred from Oregon, as well as Brandon White, a transfer receiver from Hawaii, and Joshua Manning, a transfer receiver from Missouri.