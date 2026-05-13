Long Before Coaching K-State, Collin Klein Built his Legacy with These 3 Performances

Collin Klein will be on the sidelines on Sept. 5 for his first game as the head coach at K-State when the Wildcats host Nicholls State. Klein will be back on the same field where he became one of the all-time greats in K-State history as the quarterback from 2008-2012. He helped lead the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship, while also finishing third in the 2012 Heisman Trophy race. Klein provided the Wildcats with many incredible performances, but what were his best three? Let's take a look.

3. School record performance in dominating win against West Virginia in Morgantown (Oct. 20, 2012)

The Wildcats travelled to Morgantown to take on a West Virginia team that could score with anybody. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, Tavon Austin, and Stedman Bailey, the Mountaineers had as much firepower as any team in college football. The defense did its job, but it was the offense led by Klein that put up a historic performance in the 55-14 victory.

Klein set a school record in that game with seven touchdowns, with four of them being on the ground. He finished 19-of-21 passing for a career-high 323 yards and three more touchdowns, with Tyler Lockett catching nine passes for 194 yards and two scores. The Wildcats entered the game undefeated at 6-0, but this was the game where Klein became he a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender that season.

2. K-State wins one for the ages in final Big 12 matchup against Texas A&M (Nov. 12, 2011)

The final Big 12 matchup between K-State and Texas A&M was arguably the best game ever between the two schools, as the Wildcats pulled out a 53-50 win in four overtimes. The Aggies led for much of the game, as their star quarterback in his own right Ryan Tannehill helped the team build an early 14-0 lead at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

However, as Klein often did in his career, he put the Wildcats on his back. Trailing by 10 points late in the fourth, he helped guide the comeback, taking the game to overtime before scoring a one-yard touchdown to get the victory. It was one of the grittiest and most physical performances of his career. He threw for 281 yards and one touchdown, but it was running the ball where he delivered with 35 carries for 105 yards and five touchdowns.

1. Klein and Wildcats send message to college football with statement win in Norman (Sept. 23, 2012)

If you're a die-hard K-State fan, this was the type of game that exemplified what made Klein such a special player. He didn't put up the type of numbers that screamed a dominating performance, but when his team needed him most, he delivered. The Wildcats were trailing the Oklahoma Sooners, 13-10, to start the fourth quarter, but Klein led the team on consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth to help the Wildcats escape with a 24-19 victory.

Klein finished the game with 228 total yards of offense, but more importantly, he didn't make the big mistake. Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones threw for 298 yards, but had two costly turnovers that helped the Wildcats get the win. K-State entered this game with a 3-0 record, but this was the game where the fans in Manhattan started to realize this had the potential to be a special season.

Klein helped lead the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in school history during the 2012 season, and fans are hoping there are more memories to be made with him as the coach starting in September.