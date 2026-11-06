BYU vs. Utah Predictions, Best Bets and Picks for College Football Week 10

In a day loaded with marquee college football games, few are bigger than the 2026 Holy War between the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes.

Utah hasn't won this game since 2019, but they'll enter the 2026 edition of the matchup as the No. 3-ranked team in the country. They're set as home favorites to BYU, but the Cougars are also a top-10 team. The winner of this game will not only be in the driver's seat for the Big 12 Championship Game, but they'll also be well on their way to a high seed in the College Football Playoff.

If you're looking to bet on the game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into my favorite wagers for this game.

BYU vs. Utah Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Utah -4.5 (-104) vs. BYU

Wayshawn Parker OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Creed Whittemore Anytime Touchdown +370

BYU vs. Utah Prediction

I've been high on Utah all season, and it's time for me to back them in their biggest game to date. Overall, the Utes have the more impressive metrics, ranking 10th in adjusted net EPA per play and fifth in net success rate. By comparison, BYU ranks 21st and 30th in those two stats.

One of the key aspects to keep an eye on in this game is the Utah rushing offense against the BYU run defense. Utah ranks 19th in EPA per rush and 22nd in rush success rate, while the Cougars rank 60th in opponent EPA per rush and 74th in opponent rush success rate.

BYU's hot start to the season has continued to make them overrated in the betting market. If the Utes can run the ball effectively, the Utes are going to come through as home favorites.

Pick: Utah -4.5 (-104) vs. BYU

BYU vs. Utah Prop Bets

Wayshawn Parker OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

As I wrote above, the BYU run defense is one weak point that I believe the Utes can take advantage of. The Cougars are outside the top 50 in every run defense metric, so Utah would be smart to lean on its run game. Dampier gets the majority of the credit for this offense, and for good reason, but their No. running back Wayshawn Parker has also been unbelievable this season. He's racked up 726 yards on 109 carries, good for 6.7 yards per rush. If he can be that effective against BYU, he'll cruise over his set rushing yards total in this game of 75.5.

Creed Whittemore Anytime Touchdown +370

Creed Whittemore hasn't found the end zone so far this season, but he continues to get plenty of looks, so it's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone. He's second on the team in receiving yards with 347, and he's third on the team in receptions with 21. If you're going to give me +370 odds on a team's No. 2 wide receiver scoring a touchdown, I'll take that bet any day of the week.

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