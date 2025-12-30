MANHATTAN, Kan. — New Kansas State coach Collin Klein had made yet another addition to his first coaching staff this time it’s the hiring of Jeremy Jacobs as Director of Strength and Conditioning, according to On3 Sports.

Jacobs previously served at Texas A&M with Klein the previous two seasons. He served as a protege to the Aggies’ head of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt.

Kansas State is targeting Texas A&M associate director of strength & conditioning Jeremy Jacobs as its director of strength & conditioning, sources tell @On3sports.



Jacobs coached at LSU and Duke before joining Tommy Moffitt's staff at Texas A&M in 2024.… pic.twitter.com/KJktIzIjDW — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 29, 2025

Coaching Resume

He formally served as the associate director for sports performance and head of football applied sports science at Duke where he developed a professional relationship with then Blue Devils coach Mike Elko.

Prior to Duke, he spent six seasons at LSU from 2016-2021 several different roles for the Tigers such as associate director of strength and conditioning for football. Other notable capacities included strength and conditioning coach from 2018-2019 and as a graduate assistant from 2016-2017.

During Jacobs' time in Baton Rouge, the Tigers won the 2020 College Football Playoffs with one of the greatest offenses ever assembled under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and co-offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

During Jacobs time at LSU, he wrote all aspects of the speed and conditioning program and FRC/mobility program, according to his official Texas A&M Aggies profile. He was also responsible for all aspects of the team’s perch velocity based training system by creating daily, mesocycle, and macrocycle force/velocity and tonnage reports.

He assisted in the creation of all GPS (speed timing) reporting to the coaching staff, sports medicine staff, and strength staff.

Prior to his arrival at LSU, Jacobs spent three seasons from 2014-2016 working as a student assistant at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, working with the head strength and conditioning coach and assistant strength and conditioning coach in training all men’s and woman’s teams.

The backstory of @Jeremy_Jacobs_ is a fascinating one for those K-Staters curious about the program's *likely* next S&C Coach.

Found several interviews of the US Army veteran discussing the impact that his service has had on his career. This clip in particular is a powerful one.… pic.twitter.com/iHDG2yi2JG — Ryan Wallace (@The_RyanWallace) December 29, 2025

Jacobs provided coaching on techniques and mechanics of strength, mobility, agility, power and cardiovascular training.

Klein split time between finishing his College Football Playoff duties as offensive coordinator with the Aggies while also assembling his coaching staff, and meeting with his new team.

"Time is just time. It's hard to be and get everything you want to get done, and just trying to get as much as you can," Klein said during his introductory press conference. "But I've been very grateful for [Aggies] coach [Mike] Elko and [KSU athletics director] Gene [Taylor) being able to create as good of an environment as possible to be able to make sure that what needs done gets done the right way."

"I don't want to rush," said Klein on putting together his Wildcat staff. "I want to make sure we get it right. I want to make sure we get the right fits, the right continuity, the right pieces in place that complement each other to make sure that we can get where we want to go."

Wildcats Coaching Staff

Defensive Coordinator/Safeties: Jordan Peterson

Special Teams Coordinator: Stanton Weber

Quarterbacks: Christian Ellsworth

Defensive Line: Buddy Wyatt

Linebackers: Nick Toth

Cornerbacks: Marcus Woodson

Defensive Backs: Jeremiah Johnson

General Manager: Trey Scott

More from Kansas State On SI