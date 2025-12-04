Cowboys vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys are suddenly over .500 at 6-5-1 after a 31-28 victory over the Chiefs on Thanksgiving. On the flip side, the Lions are coming off a 31-24 Thanksgiving loss to the Packers, which continued Detroit's streak of alternating wins and losses.
The total is set at a high 54.5 for this one, so there should be a few touchdowns on each side.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this Week 14 matchup on Thursday Night Football.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Lions
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+105)
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+105)
Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable for Thursday night’s matchup, so it could be another big game for Jameson Williams. The wideout saw a season-high 10 targets last week after St. Brown went down with an injury, making seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.
It was a great game for Williams after being targeted just three times against the Giants, which ended his three-game touchdown streak.
St. Brown might be able to suit up against the Cowboys, but I still like Williams here at plus odds.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-145)
We’re going from Detroit’s J. Williams to Dallas’, as we target Cowboys running back Javonte Williams to find the end zone on Thursday night.
Williams didn’t score a rushing touchdown in four November games, but he did haul in his second receiving score of the season on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs.
The running back leads the Cowboys with 10 total touchdowns this season, eight on the ground and two through the air. I’ll back him to get his 11th on Thursday night in Detroit.
George Pickens Anytime TD (+125)
Williams may lead the Cowboys in touchdowns, but George Pickens is on his tail. The wideout didn’t score against the Chiefs but did find the end zone in his previous two games.
The Lions just saw Jordan Love pass for four touchdowns against them after Jameis Winston threw for two the game prior. They’ve now allowed multiple passing touchdowns in nine of 12 games this season, and an average of 2.1 per game.
Pickens is the top wideout in Dallas and Dak Prescott should look his way plenty on Thursday night.
