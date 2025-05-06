Former K-State's Will Howard Draws Hype Over Former Big Ten Standout
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard being drafted late surprised many. Even for his underwhelming tenure at Kansas State, some believed his championship run this year would bolster his draft stock.
One anonymous Power Four coordinator agrees, questioning why quarterbacks like former Oregon's Dillon Gabriel were selected higher than Howard.
"'I don't see the evaluation of Gabriel over Howard,'" ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote in an article quoting the coordinator. "'I'm not saying either one of them is more talented than Sanders, but Will Howard's a better pro prospect than Gabriel with the size, arm strength, the passing tree that he had to throw at Ohio State.'"
Nevertheless, Howard is pleased with the selection, and Pittsburgh is satisfied with its choice.
"It's not about when, it's where," Howard said after being drafted. "That was what I kept saying to myself. I had to trust in God and believe that he had a plan for me, that the right team was going to pick me, and I think 100% the right team picked me."
FORMER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA STAR OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH KANSAS STATE
Former Southeastern Louisiana University running back Antonio Martin Jr. transferred to Kansas State last Wednesday.
The program made the deal official Monday morning.
Martin rushed for 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Lions last season. He is expected to aid running back Dylan Edwards to complement he and quarterback Avery Johnson in the rushing game.
