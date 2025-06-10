K-State Avoids Two Tough Foes According to Major Outlets Record Projections
The Big 12 seems to be wide open this season. Last season, the Arizona State Sun Devils went from the bottom to the top to secure a Big 12 championship in their first season in the conference. This year, Kansas State leads the way in the Big 12 as their projected record of 8.6-3.7 ranks No. 15 in the country.
ESPN released its Football Power Index (FPI), with Kansas State leads the Big 12 across all categories.
Kansas State's schedule shook out in favor of the Wildcats. The Wildcats avoid the reigning Big 12 champions in Arizona State, as well as the team that handed K-State its first loss last season: the BYU Cougars. Kansas State still has some tough tests on the schedule, including facing rival Kansas and a retooled Texas Tech team in back-to-back weeks.
Kansas State put up a record of 4-1 against opponents on its schedule from last season, outscoring them 154-111. The only team on Kansas State's schedule from last season is Iowa State, which has a projected record of 6.7-5.4. Kansas State had a strong start to its season last year before dropping three of its last four games in the regular season.
Kansas State is followed by Arizona State (8.3-3.9), BYU (8-4.2), Texas Tech (7.9-4.2) and rival Kansas (7.9-4.3) to make up the top 5 Big 12 teams.
The Wildcats are set to face Texas Tech and Kansas this season, as well as Baylor, TCU, and UCF, all of which are projected to finish the season with 7.2 wins. Also on K-State's schedule is Iowa State, Colorado (6.5-5.5), Utah (6.4-5.6), Oklahoma State (5.5-6.6), and Arizona (4.9-7.1)
