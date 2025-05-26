NFL Analyst Adds Another Will Howard Slight In Aaron Rodgers Debacle
As the Pittsburgh Steelers play the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers, analysts and fans continue to express frustration that a decorated organization is seemingly desperate for a declining star.
Until they look at who the Steelers have. The Steel City's steps toward offensive progression were halted after losing both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Now, they have to settle for Rodgers after failing to acquire a star player or drafting high for a quarterback. ESPN analyst Booger McFarland isn't confident handing the keys to Mason Rudolph or former Kansas State's Will Howard.
"Will Howard may be a good quarterback some day down the road, but he ain't winning nothing right now for the Pittsburgh Steelers," McFarland said on NFL Live Friday afternoon. "That's why they need Aaron Rodgers."
To McFarland's defense, the Steelers boast many defensive stars who haven't achieved much team success with the lackluster offense. Investing more in Rudolph or putting all the faith in Howard may lead to another underwhelming season. We haven't seen Howard in action yet, so betting on a former MVP is safer than investing in a sixth-round draft pick.
"They are taking years off the life of guys who are potential Hall of Famers," McFarland said. "When you talk about Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, or Minkah Fitzpatrick, and you go out there with Mason Rudolph in Game 1? If I'm Cam Heyward, I might not even show up. If you're not gonna put forth the effort offensively or organizationally, then why do you want me out here?"
Still, the Steelers remain outwardly optimistic about Howard as the backup if Rodgers doesn't sign.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
ESPN Highlights Forgotten Part Of Chris Klieman's Career
Avery Johnson's Latest Slight Should Motivate Him Next Season
K-State Basketball Adds Another Transfer to Growing 2025 Class