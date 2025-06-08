NFL Insider Has Rare Will Howard Acclaim Amid Aaron Rodgers Storylines
It probably hasn't been easy for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard to hear his name dragged in favor of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Thankfully, he got some words of approval this past week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero took the time to praise Howard's performance in the OTAs over the last few weeks, which gradually improved the more Howard was on the field.
"From everything I’ve been told, this was a really good time for Will Howard," Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday. "Even though Rudolph was taking the number one reps, it sounds like Howard was really good through those practices here. He’ll continue to get out, I anticipate, a bunch of reps in the minicamp next week."
He also alluded to a potential succession plan for Howard to develop behind Rodgers and eventually become the franchise signal-caller later on.
"They know what Mason Rudolph is, and they obviously believe they know what Aaron Rodgers is going to be at this stage in his career," Pelissero said. "So potentially, you might have whenever the succession plan takes effect, 2026 or beyond. So maybe with a sixth-round pick, you might’ve found a guy in Will Howard who somewhere down the line could end up being the guy who takes the reins from Aaron Rodgers."
Pittsburgh begins its mandatory minicamp on June 10, securing a $13.65 million deal with Rodgers before it kicks off.
