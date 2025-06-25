Notre Dame Football Signs Class of 2026 Tight End, K-State Makes Social Media Push
Notre Dame landed a commitment from three-star (247 Sports) tight end Preston Fryzel on Monday. While on the surface, that doesn't seem like big news for Kansas State, it could aid the Wildcats in keeping the top player from Kansas in the state.
Notre Dame is also in the running for the No. 1-rated player in Kansas, tight end Ian Premer. Premer is rated as a four-star recruit (247 Sports) and has narrowed his choices down to the Fighting Irish, K-State, Iowa State and Kansas.
Notre Dame and Kansas have both received commitments from tight ends in the class of 2026. Notre Dame boasts Fryzel, while Kansas has received commitments from three-stars (247 Sports) Jack Utz and Kevin Sullivan.
The Wildcats and Cyclones are still looking for their class of 2026 tight ends, which has led to both programs advertising their tight end rooms on X.
Iowa State was the first of the two to make a tight end-related post. On June 20, the Cyclones posted on their X account: "Football Friday!! Fired up for our TE room this year." The post was accompanied by four highlights, three touchdowns, and a leaping grab.
Kansas State then made a post reading: "Tight ends turned red zone into end zone. 13 TDs, most in the country in 2024."
Iowa State's wide receivers' coach, Noah Pauly, then made one more post about Iowa State's tight ends. Saying the tight ends at Iowa State are developed by "the best in the country."
Whether these posts targeted the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Great Bend High School or not, Premer would boost both recruiting classes. Iowa State currently ranks No. 8 in the Big 12 for 2026, with K-State right behind at No. 9 (247 Sports). Both schools trail Kansas, which has the No. 2 class in the Big 12, and Notre Dame, which holds the No. 3 national ranking.
Kansas State looks to bring home top talent from inside the state for a second year in a row after landing Linkon Cure in the class of 2025.
