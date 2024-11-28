Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Throws Shade At Big 12, Big Ten, ACC Competition
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said earlier this week he feels the Big 12 deserves more respect in the College Football Playoff.
So, naturally, a coach from a different league challenged that in the same week. On Wednesday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he believes the SEC is more deserving of spots than the Big 12 and Big Ten in the CFP.
“We need to play really well, first off. That’s what’s in our control,” Kiffin said on his radio show. “And other things to happen. I’m not gonna get into the whole thing. And I’m not saying because of us. It’s ridiculous, the difference of playing in the SEC and the ACC and Big 12. To see these rankings – I’m not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing."
Kiffin was upset about his three-loss Ole Miss team being ranked below the likes of Indiana and Clemson. Even though Kiffin included the Big 12, the Rebels are ranked ahead of two-loss Iowa State.
“To think that you’re looking at schools and you’re talking about, like, Clemson’s schedule and who they played over Alabama," Kiffin continued. "It’s stupid. … I’m not gonna name them. Take some of those teams that are up there that haven’t played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they’re .500 teams.”
Kiffin and Klieman obviously meant no disrespect but this is the time of the year for coaches to act like politicians. They will say anything to get a vote.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
