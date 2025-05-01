Kstate

Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Shuts Down Will Howard Critics

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had some words of encouragement for the incoming sixth-round Draft pick.

Jayden Armant

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard throws during the pro day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cente on March 26, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Some are still unsure about Will Howard's projection on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger loves the pick. The Steelers legend dismissed the narratives about Howard having star talent around him during Ohio State's title run, discussing the need for surrounding help as a signal-caller while highlighting the difficult teams Howard beat along the way.

"There was someone I heard that said, 'Well, he played with a whole bunch of NFL-caliber talent.' Well, what's he gonna be playing with now? And he beat NFL-caliber teams too. It's the most ridiculous remark I've ever heard. I don't even know who made it," Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger last Tuesday.

Roethlisberger quoted Howard's resilience as one of his greatest characteristics last season. Howard's game-losing slide against Oregon was avenged in the postseason with a dominating performance. Howard finished with 319 yards and three touchdowns, leaving no possibility for error with a blowout victory.

"When he played Oregon early in the season, he slid and basically lost the game," Roethlisberger said. "I was going through my mind and I was like, 'Oh, poor kid.' And I've been there. I've thrown interceptions at the end of the game when you're leading and didn't need to. Or making some sort of bone-headed play, it just happens. You're a competitor, it's hard to keep everything perfect all the time. But what I said, and I stand by this, is he didn't let it keep him down."

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

