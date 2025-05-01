Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Shuts Down Will Howard Critics
Some are still unsure about Will Howard's projection on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ben Roethlisberger loves the pick. The Steelers legend dismissed the narratives about Howard having star talent around him during Ohio State's title run, discussing the need for surrounding help as a signal-caller while highlighting the difficult teams Howard beat along the way.
"There was someone I heard that said, 'Well, he played with a whole bunch of NFL-caliber talent.' Well, what's he gonna be playing with now? And he beat NFL-caliber teams too. It's the most ridiculous remark I've ever heard. I don't even know who made it," Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger last Tuesday.
Roethlisberger quoted Howard's resilience as one of his greatest characteristics last season. Howard's game-losing slide against Oregon was avenged in the postseason with a dominating performance. Howard finished with 319 yards and three touchdowns, leaving no possibility for error with a blowout victory.
"When he played Oregon early in the season, he slid and basically lost the game," Roethlisberger said. "I was going through my mind and I was like, 'Oh, poor kid.' And I've been there. I've thrown interceptions at the end of the game when you're leading and didn't need to. Or making some sort of bone-headed play, it just happens. You're a competitor, it's hard to keep everything perfect all the time. But what I said, and I stand by this, is he didn't let it keep him down."
