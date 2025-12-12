J.J. Watt Provides Update on Brother T.J. Watt After Hospitalization
J.J. Watt shared an update Friday on his brother T.J. Watt, who was taken to a local hospital Thursday after experiencing discomfort in his lungs at the Steelers’ facility.
“Yesterday T.J. had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility,” J.J. Watt wrote on Friday. “Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.
“He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes.”
As Watt mentioned, T.J.’s recovery timeline is not yet known. On Thursday, the Steelers issued a statement saying Watt’s status for Pittsburgh’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Dolphins is “in question.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that it is “unlikely” Watt plays in Week 15.
Watt isn’t the first player to sustain a lung-related issue at a team facility in recent years. Back in 2020, then-Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung when a team doctor was trying to administer a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs. Taylor suffered the cracked ribs in Week 1 of the 2020 season and sustained the punctured lung before Week 2.
Taylor missed about one month with the injury before being medically cleared in October, although he played just one total snap the rest of the season because Justin Herbert had taken over as the Chargers’ starting quarterback.
The Steelers, in first place by a game in the AFC North with a 7–6 record, will close out the 2025 regular season with matchups against the Dolphins, Lions, Browns and Ravens.