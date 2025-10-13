Kansas State Women’s Basketball Lands Chante Murray to Kick Off 2026 Recruiting Class
Kansas State women’s basketball scored a big recruiting win for its future. The team did it with Canadian standout Chante Murray officially committing to the Wildcats on Friday. The 6-foot-1 small forward is from Mississauga, Ontario. She becomes the first commitment in Kansas State’s 2026 recruiting class under head coach Jeff Mittie.
The International Pedigree and EYBL Experience
Murray is currently in her senior year at Crestwood Prep in Toronto. It is one of Canada’s premier high school basketball programs, known for producing Division I talent.
Murray brings an impressive basketball resume to Manhattan. She represented Team Canada at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup. That's where she helped her country win a silver medal. In four games, she averaged 1.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and an assist per contest.
The athlete surely contributed valuable minutes in international play. That exposure to elite global competition has sharpened her skills and prepared her for the demands of NCAA basketball.
In addition to her international success, Murray plays for Kia Nurse Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. It's one of the most competitive AAU platforms in North America. As the only Jordan-sponsored Nike EYBL program in Canada, Kia Nurse Elite consistently matches up against top-tier American talent. That allowed Murray to develop against future Division I stars.
A Top Canadian Prospect with Versatile Talent
Murray’s addition is a major recruiting victory for Kansas State. She is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Canada’s 2026 class, with the three players ahead of her already committed to top-tier programs. Her recruiting profile describes her as an athletic and dynamic forward with a strong two-way game.
Kansas State has long been a program that values multi-positional players who can defend, rebound, and stretch the floor, and Murray checks all those boxes. Her skill set mirrors the blueprint that Coach Mittie has successfully used to build competitive teams in the Big 12.
With the 2025 season approaching, Murray’s commitment signals that Kansas State’s recruiting momentum is strong heading into the next cycle. The Wildcats have already started targeting key prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes, and Murray’s early pledge could help attract other talented recruits to follow suit.
For a program that continues to rise in profile, landing a highly ranked international player like Murray adds another exciting layer. Especially after the recent success of developing young players into all-conference performers. And her decision shows the growing appeal of Kansas State’s women’s basketball on the global stage.