Protecting Investments with Investments: The Kansas State Offensive Line
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson will have plenty of weapons in his second consecutive season as a starter. The Wildcats boast a solid running game and an offense featuring players like running back Dylan Edwards, wide receiver Jayce Brown, and five-star tight end Linkon Cure.
But in addition to loading up the offensive playmakers, Kansas State also paid attention to its offensive line.
Kansas State brought in four offensive linemen through the transfer portal this offseason, including two since it closed on Apr. 15: JB Nelson (Penn State) and Terrence Enos Jr. (Pitt). Wildcats coach Chris Klieman talked about beefing up his unit up front.
"You're always trying to improve your team, and I thought with the offensive staff that if we could add some veteran guys to the offensive line," Klieman said. "You lose veteran guys and you want to replace them with young guys that are up and coming, and those guys are really good football players but they don't have that game experience. So we had the opportunity to land a couple of guys, and I thought it was important. It's not anything of what those young guys are doing, we just wanted to provide some insurance and allow those guys to continue to grow."
Klieman also discussed the benefits of bringing in more offensive linemen, one of which is giving junior offensive lineman John Pastore more time for injury recovery.
Klieman also discussed Kansas State's plan to play more offensive linemen this upcoming season, discussing strategy with offensive line coach Brian Lepak. In Friday's press conference, Klieman said Lepak and Drew Liddle would focus on playing "eight or nine guys" at the start of the season.
