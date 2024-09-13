Skylar Thompson Closes Game For Dolphins After Tua Tagovailoa Exits With Concussion
The Miami Dolphins were forced to make an unexpected change at quarterback on Thursday evening against the Buffalo Bills.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited the game late in the third quarter due to a concussion, leaving former Kansas State Wildcat Skylar Thompson to close the game. Thompson played five years with the Wildcats before going off the board in the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Tagovailoa is not a stranger to head injuries throughout his NFL career, raising heavy concern around the sports community. All are hoping for the best regarding Tagovailoa's concussion, expressing their thoughts and prayers on social media. Some are even calling for the fifth-year starter to contemplate retirement to benefit his life past football.
He concluded with 145 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and three interceptions. Thompson stepped in but was not asked to air the ball out much despite their multiple touchdown deficit. He finished with an underwhelming statline. Instead, the Dolphins offense continued relying on star running back De'Von Achance, who recorded more than 20 carries, 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.
There is not yet further information on Tagovailoa's injury, but fans should expect to see more of Thompson in the coming weeks.
