CFB Analyst Excludes Kansas State From Postseason Predictions
Kansas State's Week 0 loss to Iowa State may have more damage to its playoff hopes than originally thought.
Yes, it's one loss at the very beginning of the season. However, it may have massive implications for how the rest of the year plays out. College football analyst Greg McElroy released his 12-team postseason prediction, leaving Kansas State for the likes of Utah and Miami.
The season-opener was a tone setter for the Wildcats, but they fell short. A victory against a ranked conference opponent would continue their preseason ambitions. Even if it didn't move the needle for some, a loss does more damage in the grand scheme. The Wildcats only have so many opportunities to prove themselves as Big 12 juggernauts, and a sloppy defeat out of the gate probably won't convince outsiders or fans.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson says accountability is paramount if the team wants to move past the first loss.
"Guys gotta take accountability," Johnson said. "First of all, as an offense. Two turnovers on downs, a fumble, and a muffed punt, that can't be the offense that's gonna win games. You can't turn the ball over four times and expect to win a game. We just gotta go back to the drawing board, including myself, and just take accountability. Where can I be better today as a quarterback? Where can I be better as a leader? I think if everyone takes that same mentality, we'll have a lot better outcome."
K-STATE LEGEND MICHAEL BEASLEY WINS BIG3 CHAMPIONSHIP
Michael Beasley finally got his championship ring.
Yes, it's in the Big3 basketball league, but it's a title regardless.
Beasley and his former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers achieved championship glory as the Miami 305 defeated the Chicago Triplets on Sunday. Beasley had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, leading his team in all three major statistical categories.
The Miami Heat selected Beasley with the second overall pick in 2008 after his monster season at Kansas State. He averaged 26.1 points and 12.4 rebounds, propelling him as one of the best players in the country. His professional career didn't match his Draft hype, due to some off-court issues and mental health struggles. Still, Beasley is regarded as one of the best natural talents in basketball and has had a chance at revival in the Big3.
And now, he's reached the peak of championship glory in said league.
